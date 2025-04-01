Car crashes into business in Marengo

A car crashed into a storefront on April 1, 2025 in downtown Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a storefront Tuesday afternoon in downtown Marengo, officials report.

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts responded to a call at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of East Washington Street for a car crash. First responders arrived “within minutes” to a car that “struck the storefront of a business, causing moderate damage to the building,” districts Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release. The call initially reported possible entrapment, but crews determined the driver was not trapped in the car.

The adult driver was the single occupant of the vehicle and declined further medical treatment after being evaluated by paramedics. No injuries were reported inside the open business, according to Vucha.

The Marengo Building Department was requested to assess the damage of the storefront. Firefighters were able to confirm no further hazards and cleared the scene at 12:45 p.m., Vucha said in the release.

The Marengo Police Department is investigating the crash, according to Vucha.