Some McHenry Public Library services limited during construction, facility remains open

Work has begun at the McHenry Public Library to replace plumbing and flooring, a process which is expected to be completed by late May. During this time, there will be increased noise and dust, but the library at 809 Front St. will operate as usual throughout most of the project but with some limits to some services.

Changes to services and upcoming or unexpected closures will be updated at mchenrylibrary.org. These services and spaces will be limited or closed during the project:

Seating and table space will be limited.

Study room availability will be limited.

Access to some materials and computers will be limited.

The Discovery Hub and conference room will be closed through mid-May.

The parking lot entrance at Route 31 & Meadow Lane will be closed until mid-April.

The outdoor drive-up book drop will be closed until mid-April, but a walk-up book drop will be available.

Tech help 1-on-1 appointments are paused during this time.

Any questions or concerns can be brought to the staff in person, by email to director@mchenrylibrary.org or by calling 815-385-0036 ext. 300.