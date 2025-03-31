Algonquin’s Riverwalk, Souwanas Trail projects honored with awards

Algonquin's RiverWalk and Streetscape project involved major reconstruction of Crystal Creek, which began with coffer dams being built along the sides between Towne Park and the Main Street bridge starting in 2022. (Aaron Dorman)

The village of Algonquin has announced that two of its projects have been honored with the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois’ Special Achievement Award.

The Riverwalk and Streetscape Project in Old Town Algonquin was recognized in the Public Engagement and Communications category and the Souwanas Trail Improvements project was recognized in the Transportation category.

The ACEC-IL presents awards annually to projects that showcase exceptional planning and execution. This year’s awards highlight Algonquin’s efforts to improve its infrastructure.

The Souwanas Trail Improvements Project has also been named Project of the Year in the Transportation category by the American Public Works Association’s Fox Valley Branch. The award recognizes outstanding public works projects demonstrating management, planning and engineering excellence.

The Souwanas Trail Improvements Project was a transformative effort aimed at improving road conditions, infrastructure resilience and pedestrian connectivity. It included:

Roadway rehabilitation with full-depth reclamation, cement stabilization and new asphalt pavement

Sanitary sewer upgrades to support future development of the Fox River

Culvert installation at Souwanas Creek to improve drainage and reduce environmental impact

Safety improvements with a narrowed road, curb and gutter, and continuous sidewalks for traffic calming and pedestrian access

The award follows last month’s recognition from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois, which honored the project for its engineering achievements. To learn more about construction projects in Algonquin, visit algonquin.org/construction.