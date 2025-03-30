McHenry County launches new online portal for building, zoning, stormwater permits

The McHenry County Administration Building is located at 667 Ware Road in Woodstock. (Matthew Apgar)

McHenry County’s Planning and Development Department has launched its first-ever application portal for building, zoning and stormwater permits and payments.

This new permitting portal, located on the county’s website, allows residents and businesses to apply for permits from the comfort and convenience of their home or workplace both during and outside the county’s normal business hours. Applicants also can pay for their permit through the portal by credit or debit card.

Online permitting eliminates the need for printed drawings, saving taxpayer dollars. The Planning and Development Department collected more than $30,000 in printing fees for architectural drawings in 2024 alone.

Applicants without computers or internet access also may take advantage of the online permitting savings and benefits by using one of the two new kiosks located in the Planning and Development Department lobby.

The permitting portal is available at mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/planning-development.