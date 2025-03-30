Ex-firefighter accused of cyberstalking, sending obscene, harassing messages to woman in McHenry County

A Woodstock man who has worked as a firefighter in McHenry County has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he stalked and harassed a woman in violation of an order of protection.

Aaron Krejci, 42, is charged with cyberstalking, a Class 4 felony; as well as violating an order of protection; and misdemeanor counts of electronic harassment/obscene proposal, according to an indictment filed in McHenry County court. If convicted on the Class 4 felony, Krejci could be sentenced to probation or up to three years in prison and fined $25,000.

Krejci is accused of violating an order of protection that a woman took out against him multiple times between April 1, 2024, and Feb. 7 of this year. He is accused of sending her “numerous” emails “of a sexual nature” and asking about “specific locations she had visited, including one referencing a vacation she had taken in which [Krejci] drove to [a family member’s home in another state] in an attempt to locate her,” according to the criminal complaint.

“In addition to the emails referencing her locations, hundreds of emails were sent of a threatening and insulting manner to include threats to [the woman] and her family, repeated comments referencing her deceased father and his ashes, and partially censored naked images of unknown women,” according to the complaint.

He had been out on pretrial release on misdemeanor charges of violating another order of protection pertaining to the woman’s children, according to court records; that pretrial release was revoked on the new charges March 4 during an initial hearing before Judge Cynthia Lamb. He has been in the county jail since, records show.

In revoking his pretrial release, Lamb said Krejci is a danger to the alleged victim and the community. He has continued to “harass and threaten” the woman in spite of her “routinely asking [Krejci] to stop contacting her.”

“The court believes it cannot put any orders in place to prevent further abusive contact or mitigate the real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons in the community,” Lamb said in the order detaining Krejci.

In the order of protection, the woman says Krejci called her 20 to 70 times a day and send “multiple text messages and emails making threatening statements,” such as, “Lie to me and see the war that will start.”

According to the request for a protective order, Krejci also drove past the woman’s house at all hours.

Local officials confirmed that he has previously worked for multiple fire departments in McHenry County as well as in Cook County. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District website indicates an Aaron Krejci was hired by the department in 2008.

Krejci’s attorney declined to comment Thursday. Krejci is due in court April 3.