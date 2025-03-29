Man critically injured in crash Saturday in Woodstock

A man was critically injured following a crash Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A man was critically injured in a crash early Saturday in Woodstock.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the area near the intersection of Washburn and Brown streets in Woodstock for a reported crash with entrapment at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District public information officer Alex Vucha said.

Crews found a vehicle resting on its roof in a grassy field about 100 feet from the road, Vucha said. A man driving the vehicle was found unconscious and trapped inside.

The vehicle appeared to have been airborne before coming to rest, Vucha said.

Fire crews worked to stabilize the vehicle to get access to the driver. They were able to free the man within 10 minutes, Vucha said.

Crews requested a medical helicopter, but it was unable to fly because of the weather. The driver was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital by ambulance with critical injuries, Vucha said.

He said “no additional hazards were noted,” and fire personnel cleared the scene about 1:15 a.m.

The Woodstock Police Department is investigating the crash.