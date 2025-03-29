Letter: Social Security unreachable

Social Security offices are closed to communications.

I hope some of you out there aren’t in dire need of help with this office. I personally have called the office number 11 times. The same recording answers “your wait is approximately 120 minutes.” Sometimes I waited three hours with NO ANSWER. I tried online and tried to request “auto call back” when tried, it replied “online call back is unavailable.” I tried the number supplied if you say “help desk“ at the prompt. It says 50 minute wait time. An hour and a half later NO ANSWER.

When you try to schedule an office visit, it directs you to the same line with “120 minute wait time“ again. No answer!!

Does anyone have a way of reaching this government office that we pay for?

Please post a reply.

Otherwise GO ELON MUSK! This is wasted taxpayer money.

Terry Trobiani

Crystal Lake