Huntley softball earns 1st win: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Huntley 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5: At Bradley, Ava McFadden tripled and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Red Raiders to their first win of the 2025 season. Lana Hobday added three hits for Huntley (1-2).

Marengo 14, Livingston Central 1 (5 inn.): At Carterville, a seven-run second inning propelled the Indians to the win over the Cardinals. Josza Christiansen, Gabby Christopher and Mia Feidt had three RBIs each for Marengo.

McCracken County 8, Marengo 1: At Carbondale, the Indians mustered up five hits and a run in the loss. Alyssa Pollnow had an RBI for Marengo (3-3).

Hampshire 17, Rochelle 6 (5 inn.): At Jacksonville, Chloe Van Horn and Mia Robinson drove in three runs each to lead the Whip-Purs to the big win at the Jacksonsville Jamboree. Hampshire (2-1) scored 10 runs in the second to blow the game open.

Baseball

Belvidere North 16, Dundee-Crown 7 (5 inn.): At Belvidere, Ikey Grzynkowicz had a pair of hits and drove in four runs for the Chargers as they fell to the Blue Thunder in a nonconference contest. Kyle Pierce added two hits for DC (4-1).

DeKalb 5, McHenry 3: At Jacksonville, the Warriors suffered their first loss of the season after jumping out to a 3-0 lead. Kaden Wasniewski had seven strikeouts for McHenry.

McHenry 11, Joliet West 4: At Jacksonville, Carver Cohn homered and drove in a pair of runs as the Warriors picked up the win in their second game of the day. Conner McLean and Nathan Neidhardt also drove in two runs each for McHenry (3-1).