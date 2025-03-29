Hampshire’s Bria Riebel has big day at Jacksonville Jamboree: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Hampshire 19, ITW Speer Academy 2 (4 inn.): At the Jacksonville Jamboree, Bria Riebel and Chloe Van Horn both smacked home runs for the Whip-Purs in the runaway win. Riebel went 2 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs scored, and Van Horn was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs.

Addison Edlen had a double and three RBIs and Mariah Becerra (2 for 2) and Sophia Hagevold both drove in a pair. Julissa Akins fired three strikeouts in four innings for the win.

Hampshire 11, Leyden 1 (5 inn.): At Jacksonville, Riebel (3 for 4) posted two triples and three RBIs and Mia Robinson (3 for 3) had two doubles and two RBIs as the Whips (4-1) rolled to a win against the Eagles. Edlen had a double and two RBIs and Van Horn had a triple and two RBIs.

Lily Sippel earned the win, allowing a run over 3 2/3 innings.

Paducah Tilghman (Ky.) 7, Marengo 1: At Mtn Dew Park in Marion, Ariana Rodriguez had two of the Indians’ five hits, including a double, in a loss to the Blue Tornado.

Baseball

Dundee-Crown 11, Zion-Benton 0: At Carpentersville, Ryan Pierce (2 for 4) drilled a home run, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs as the Chargers (5-1) beat the Zee-Bees in nonconference action. James Findlay, Logan Gutierrez and Brady Benton also had two RBIs. Landon Richards added three hits.

Jared Russell (2 for 3, three runs scored) threw five shutout innings for the win. He allowed one hit and one walk and struck out five.

Hampshire 4, Woodstock North 3: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs scored on an error with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to stay undefeated at 8-0. Jack Perrone had a double, two runs and an RBI and Calen Scheider had an RBI.

Cole Harkin struck out nine in five innings and allowed three unearned runs. Nathan Wians had two shutout innings with three strikeouts to earn the win in relief.

Tristan Schaffter (2 for 4) had a double and two runs for the Thunder (0-1). Zaiden Vess had an RBI.

Jacobs 7, Hononegah 2: At Algonquin, Gavin Grummer went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Aidan Stumpf (2 for 4) drove in three runs to lead the Eagles (3-1) past the Indians. Jace Koth had two hits and scored twice.

Braden Behrens picked up the win, allowing two unearned runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked none.

Rockford Boylan 8-0, Crystal Lake Central 5-1: At Crystal Lake, pitchers Carter Kropke (three strikeouts), Luke Hartman (four strikeouts) and Zack McMahon (two strikeouts) allowed just two hits combined in a Game 2 win for the Tigers (3-4). Kropke drove in the game’s only run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth.

Carter Kelley (2 for 3) had a double and an RBI in Game 1. Nolan Hollander had two hits and two RBIs. Max Geske drove in one.

McHenry 8, Galesburg 1: At Galesburg, Kaden Wasniewski and Kyle Maness both hit homers as the Warriors improved to 4-1 on the season. Wasniewski (2 for 4) had three RBIs and two runs scored, and Maness went 3 for 3 and knocked in two runs.

Jeffry Schwab had two hits and an RBI and Carver Cohn had a triple, two runs and one RBI. Scott Cole threw six shutout innings and allowed only three hits. He struck out three.

Girls soccer

Huntley 8, Rockford Auburn 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (3-0-1) scored all eight of their goals in the first 46 minutes with Maizie Nickle recording a hat trick in a nonconference win over the Knights. Brooke Maxedon opened the scoring and Maddie Cummings, Hailey Brandlin, Emma Emricson and Bella Fusco also scored.

Burlington Central 1, Hononegah 0: At the St. Charles East Invite, the Rockets (1-4) grabbed their first win of the season.