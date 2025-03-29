Chase Powrozek’s pitching, hitting power unbeaten Burlington Central past Barrington

BARRINGTON – Strong senior leadership leads to success.

That’s what is happening at Burlington Central.

The Rockets, who started four sophomores Friday at Barrington, are off to a meteoric start this season. Part of the credit goes to a senior group led by Chase Powrozek.

The Wisconsin-Parkside commit tossed four great innings, striking out six. He also had three hits, including a homer and four RBIs as Burlington Central rolled past Barrington 12-4.

“The bats are coming around,” Burlington Central coach Kyle Nelson said. “We are a young team, so we have a lot of guys trying to learn the varsity game on the fly. But they have taken good at-bats from top to bottom all year. And our seniors have been very supportive of them.”

Powrozek was a main factor in that leadership for the Rockets (4-0), who banged out 17 hits, including six extra-base hits. All but one starter had a hit, and seven different players had multiple hit games.

“It felt really good out there,” Powrozek, who is 2-0 this season. “The goal was to get the lead and then attack. We are young and we struggle at times. We just want to show them how to play varsity ball. Show them the little things to make them successful.”

Burlington Central's Connor Finn heads toward the dugout after scoring during Friday's game at Barrington. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

Powrozek’s teammates spotted him a 4-0 lead in their first two at-bats. They then all but put the game away with seven runs in the fourth as they built an 11-0 lead.

“The seniors are trying to lead this team,” said Connor Finn, who is a senior and had two hits, including a double and three RBIs.

“It is teaching them the culture of this team. We are hoping to help develop them as much as we can. We don’t always start up like this. We can be down and need to come back.”

Jake Johnson had two hits, Liam Schultz and Zane Pollack each had two hits, including a double and two RBIs, Bennek Braden had two hits and two RBIs, while David Hintz had three hits.

“It felt great,” said Hintz, who is a sophomore. “It was great to come out here and play some baseball. It is great to see how we play together with such a young team. The older players have been there for us and become mentors for us.”

Barrington (4-2-1) found itself in a unique position where it could have been subject to the 10-run mercy rule. But the Broncos battled back for three runs in the fourth and another run in the fifth to push the game to final completion.

“That’s a good team there,” Barrington coach Pat Wire said. “We have played doubleheaders since last Saturday, so we are a little heavy on our legs. I am learning a lot about our team, and we are figuring out their roles. I am actually happy where we are at right now.”

The Broncos got a huge game from Aidan Gryzlo, who had three hits, including a double and two RBIs. Freshman Kayden Schumaker came in to pitch the final three innings and allowed just one run.

