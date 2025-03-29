Boys wrestling: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area team

First team
Lower weights
Lelan Nelson, Richmond-Burton, fr.
Nelson burst onto the scene with an impressive freshman season. He reached the individual state tournament, where he placed fifth at 106 pounds in Class 1A, after taking third at sectionals and winning a regional title. The Rockets freshman finished the season at 44-6 and earned All-Kishwaukee River Conference honors.
Colin Abordo, Huntley, jr.
Abordo took a big step for the Red Raiders as a leader both on and off the mat. He reached state for the first time and placed sixth at 113 in Class 3A to go along with a regional title. Abordo helped Huntley win another Fox Valley Conference title and earned All-FVC after going 41-14.
Jackson Marlett, Crystal Lake Central, so.
Marlett made an instant impact in his first season with the Tigers after transferring from Burlington Central. He qualified for state for the first time, where he placed sixth at 113 in Class 2A. Marlett ended the season at 44-9, won a regional title and earned All-FVC honors.
Austin Hagevold, Marian Central, jr.
After a big sophomore season, Hagevold elevated his game to another level this year. He qualified for state for the second straight season and finished runner-up at 113 in Class 1A, his highest career placement. Hagevold also won sectional and regional titles and had a 42-8 record.
Brayden Teunissen, Marian Central, sr.
Teunissen ended his career for the Hurricanes by winning his second straight state championship. He captured the 120 title in 1A on top of regional and sectional championships. Teunissen finished his season at 35-5 and his career with four state trips, two state titles and one runner-up finish.
Nathan Randle, Crystal Lake South, jr.
Randle made his first season with the Gators memorable. He qualified for state for the third time in his career and went 2-2 at 132 pounds in Class 2A after winning a regional title and taking third at sectionals. Randle earned All-FVC honors and went 43-3.
Middle weights
Andrew Alvarado, Marian Central, sr.
Alvarado returned to state for the third time in his career and earned his highest placement at the event. He took fourth at 138 in Class 1A after placing fifth at state as a sophomore. Alvarado also won a regional title and had a 26-12 record.
Emmett Nelson, Richmond-Burton, sr.
Nelson ended a decorated career by breaking through for his first state championship. After finishing runner-up twice and placing in his other trip to state, Emmett won the 144-pound title in Class 1A. He capped his career as the Rockets’ all-time wins leader along with sectional and regional crowns and the KRC’s Wrestler of the Year.
Radic Dvorak, Huntley, so.
Another member of a talented sophomore class in the area, Dvorak progressed in his career with more milestones. Dvorak qualified for state for the second time and earned his first medal, taking fourth at 157 in Class 3A. He won tough sectional and regional titles, earned All-FVC honors and ended the season at 45-5.
Blake Livdahl, Richmond-Burton, so.
Livdahl made a big jump in his sophomore season by reaching the 175-pound state title match in Class 1A. He finished runner-up at state, third at sectionals and won a regional crown. Livdahl ended the year at 44-6, earned All-KRC accolades and helped the Rockets win their third straight KRC title.
Vance Williams, Marian Central, sr.
Williams finished his impressive career with another strong season. He reached state for the fourth time and finished runner-up, this time at 150 pounds in Class 1A, for a third straight year. He won sectional and regional championships and ended the year with a 40-6 record.
Upper weights
Jimmy Mastny, Marian Central, so.
Mastny continued a dominant start to his career with another impressive year. He won his second straight state championship and has won every postseason match over two years by either fall or forfeit, earning him the Northwest Herald Boys Wrestler of the Year honor for a second straight year. Mastny ended the season with a 53-1 record and sectional and regional titles.
Cayden Parks, Crystal Lake Central, sr.
Parks ended his high school career with another impressive season. He returned to the first team for a third year after finishing runner-up at 190 in Class 2A for a second straight year. Parks won regional and sectional crowns, earned All-FVC honors and finished with a 44-2 record.
Lucas Burton, Cary-Grove, sr.
After qualifying for state for the first time last season, Burton capped his career with a strong showing this season for the Trojans. He placed sixth at 285 in Class 2A after winning sectional and regional championships. Burton earned All-FVC honors and had a 30-5 record.
Second team
Eduardo Vences, Burlington Central, so., 113
Adam Glauser, Richmond-Burton, fr., 120
Jake Lowitzki, Prairie Ridge, sr., 120
Clayton Madula, Richmond-Burton, sr., 126
Mikey Meade, Prairie Ridge, sr., 126
Ryan Hanson, McHenry, sr., 132
Landon Johnson, Johnsburg, sr., 138
Chris Napiorkowski, Hampshire, sr., 150
Noah Pechotta, Cary-Grove, sr., 165
Tommy Tomasello, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 165
Logan Crowell, Alden-Hebron, sr., 190
Tommy McNeil, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 215
Dan French, Marian Central, jr., 215
Wyatt Theobald, Huntley, sr., 215
Teigen Moreno, Dundee-Crown, jr., 215
Honorable mention
Cael Saldana, Huntley, fr., 106
Camden Spiniolas, Marian Central, fr., 106
Aiden Healey, Dundee-Crown, jr., 106
Chase Vogel, Johnsburg, fr., 113
Deegan Kirschke, Hampshire, jr., 113
Cam Abordo, Huntley, jr., 120
Hunter Lenz, Cary-Grove, jr., 120
Enrique Garcia, Jacobs, fr., 120
Nick Marchese, Marian Central, so., 126
Ben Abortante, Jacobs, jr., 126
Taqi Baker, Woodstock, jr., 126
Chris Gerardo, Dundee-Crown, sr., 132
Hayden Beebe, Marengo, so., 132
Austin Lee, Burlington Central, sr., 132
Matt Keaty, Huntley, jr., 144
Daniel Rosas, Harvard sr., 157
Aidan Rowells, Hampshire, sr., 175
Duke Mays, Johnsburg, so., 175
Breckin Campbell, Richmond-Burton, so., 190
Michael Junitz, Burlington Central, jr., 190
Shane Falasca, Richmond-Burton, fr., 215
David Randecker, Woodstock North, jr., 215
Lucas Retzler, Jacobs, jr., 215
Knox Homola, Hampshire, fr., 285
Colin Kraus, Richmond-Burton, sr., 285
Maximus Garcia, Jacobs, sr., 285