Boys wrestling: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson celebrates his win over Unity Christian’s Kaden Inman in the Class 1A 144-pound championship match at the IHSA individual state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign. Nelson was named to the first team of the Northwest Herald's boys wrestling all-area team. (Alex T. Paschal)

First team

Lower weights

Richmond-Burton's Lelan Nelson

Lelan Nelson, Richmond-Burton, fr.

Nelson burst onto the scene with an impressive freshman season. He reached the individual state tournament, where he placed fifth at 106 pounds in Class 1A, after taking third at sectionals and winning a regional title. The Rockets freshman finished the season at 44-6 and earned All-Kishwaukee River Conference honors.

Huntley's Colin Abordo

Colin Abordo, Huntley, jr.

Abordo took a big step for the Red Raiders as a leader both on and off the mat. He reached state for the first time and placed sixth at 113 in Class 3A to go along with a regional title. Abordo helped Huntley win another Fox Valley Conference title and earned All-FVC after going 41-14.

Crystal Lake Central's Jackson Marlett

Jackson Marlett, Crystal Lake Central, so.

Marlett made an instant impact in his first season with the Tigers after transferring from Burlington Central. He qualified for state for the first time, where he placed sixth at 113 in Class 2A. Marlett ended the season at 44-9, won a regional title and earned All-FVC honors.

Marian Central's Austin Hagevold

Austin Hagevold, Marian Central, jr.

After a big sophomore season, Hagevold elevated his game to another level this year. He qualified for state for the second straight season and finished runner-up at 113 in Class 1A, his highest career placement. Hagevold also won sectional and regional titles and had a 42-8 record.

Marian Central's Brayden Teunissen

Brayden Teunissen, Marian Central, sr.

Teunissen ended his career for the Hurricanes by winning his second straight state championship. He captured the 120 title in 1A on top of regional and sectional championships. Teunissen finished his season at 35-5 and his career with four state trips, two state titles and one runner-up finish.

Nathan Randle, Crystal Lake South

Nathan Randle, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Randle made his first season with the Gators memorable. He qualified for state for the third time in his career and went 2-2 at 132 pounds in Class 2A after winning a regional title and taking third at sectionals. Randle earned All-FVC honors and went 43-3.

Middle weights

Marian Central's Andrew Alvarado

Andrew Alvarado, Marian Central, sr.

Alvarado returned to state for the third time in his career and earned his highest placement at the event. He took fourth at 138 in Class 1A after placing fifth at state as a sophomore. Alvarado also won a regional title and had a 26-12 record.

Richmond-Burton's Emmett Nelson

Emmett Nelson, Richmond-Burton, sr.

Nelson ended a decorated career by breaking through for his first state championship. After finishing runner-up twice and placing in his other trip to state, Emmett won the 144-pound title in Class 1A. He capped his career as the Rockets’ all-time wins leader along with sectional and regional crowns and the KRC’s Wrestler of the Year.

Huntley's Radic Dvorak

Radic Dvorak, Huntley, so.

Another member of a talented sophomore class in the area, Dvorak progressed in his career with more milestones. Dvorak qualified for state for the second time and earned his first medal, taking fourth at 157 in Class 3A. He won tough sectional and regional titles, earned All-FVC honors and ended the season at 45-5.

Richmond-Burton's Blake Livdahl

Blake Livdahl, Richmond-Burton, so.

Livdahl made a big jump in his sophomore season by reaching the 175-pound state title match in Class 1A. He finished runner-up at state, third at sectionals and won a regional crown. Livdahl ended the year at 44-6, earned All-KRC accolades and helped the Rockets win their third straight KRC title.

Marian Central's Vance Williams

Vance Williams, Marian Central, sr.

Williams finished his impressive career with another strong season. He reached state for the fourth time and finished runner-up, this time at 150 pounds in Class 1A, for a third straight year. He won sectional and regional championships and ended the year with a 40-6 record.

Upper weights

Marian Central's Jimmy Mastny

Jimmy Mastny, Marian Central, so.

Mastny continued a dominant start to his career with another impressive year. He won his second straight state championship and has won every postseason match over two years by either fall or forfeit, earning him the Northwest Herald Boys Wrestler of the Year honor for a second straight year. Mastny ended the season with a 53-1 record and sectional and regional titles.

Crystal Lake Central's Cayden Parks

Cayden Parks, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Parks ended his high school career with another impressive season. He returned to the first team for a third year after finishing runner-up at 190 in Class 2A for a second straight year. Parks won regional and sectional crowns, earned All-FVC honors and finished with a 44-2 record.

Lucas Burton, Cary-Grove (Provided by Cary-Grove Athletics)

Lucas Burton, Cary-Grove, sr.

After qualifying for state for the first time last season, Burton capped his career with a strong showing this season for the Trojans. He placed sixth at 285 in Class 2A after winning sectional and regional championships. Burton earned All-FVC honors and had a 30-5 record.

Second team

Eduardo Vences, Burlington Central, so., 113

Adam Glauser, Richmond-Burton, fr., 120

Jake Lowitzki, Prairie Ridge, sr., 120

Clayton Madula, Richmond-Burton, sr., 126

Mikey Meade, Prairie Ridge, sr., 126

Ryan Hanson, McHenry, sr., 132

Landon Johnson, Johnsburg, sr., 138

Chris Napiorkowski, Hampshire, sr., 150

Noah Pechotta, Cary-Grove, sr., 165

Tommy Tomasello, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 165

Logan Crowell, Alden-Hebron, sr., 190

Tommy McNeil, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 215

Dan French, Marian Central, jr., 215

Wyatt Theobald, Huntley, sr., 215

Teigen Moreno, Dundee-Crown, jr., 215

Honorable mention

Cael Saldana, Huntley, fr., 106

Camden Spiniolas, Marian Central, fr., 106

Aiden Healey, Dundee-Crown, jr., 106

Chase Vogel, Johnsburg, fr., 113

Deegan Kirschke, Hampshire, jr., 113

Cam Abordo, Huntley, jr., 120

Hunter Lenz, Cary-Grove, jr., 120

Enrique Garcia, Jacobs, fr., 120

Nick Marchese, Marian Central, so., 126

Ben Abortante, Jacobs, jr., 126

Taqi Baker, Woodstock, jr., 126

Chris Gerardo, Dundee-Crown, sr., 132

Hayden Beebe, Marengo, so., 132

Austin Lee, Burlington Central, sr., 132

Matt Keaty, Huntley, jr., 144

Daniel Rosas, Harvard sr., 157

Aidan Rowells, Hampshire, sr., 175

Duke Mays, Johnsburg, so., 175

Breckin Campbell, Richmond-Burton, so., 190

Michael Junitz, Burlington Central, jr., 190

Shane Falasca, Richmond-Burton, fr., 215

David Randecker, Woodstock North, jr., 215

Lucas Retzler, Jacobs, jr., 215

Knox Homola, Hampshire, fr., 285

Colin Kraus, Richmond-Burton, sr., 285

Maximus Garcia, Jacobs, sr., 285