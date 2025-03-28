Letter: ‘The man you need for highway commissioner’

I have been engaged and supporting Mike Lesperance in his run for Nunda Township highway commissioner. It has been my experience and that of my neighbors that Mike does an excellent job.

Mike and his crew handled the needs of our community and others during flooding. They checked in on needy residents. Our roads and ditching were brought to a higher standard. How about snow removal? Mike makes sure his crew takes care of our roads; it’s amazing. After storms, the crew is dispatched to help with debris.

In politics there’s mud slinging at times, but Mike has only stuck to true facts, and if you live in Nunda, Mike Lesperance is the man you need for highway commissioner.

Deb Naughton

McHenry