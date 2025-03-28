Letter: Choose wisely in Huntley District 158

To the editor:

Stand up for your school district! Election Day is April 1, and early voting has already begun. The school board has control of the education of our youth and the majority of our property taxes. Learn about the candidates and choose wisely!

In 2023, four people were elected to the Huntley District 158 school board after telling us the previous board was wasting our tax dollars by purchasing electric buses among other things. They promised to cut our taxes if elected. Instead, we had rising taxes – I saw my tax bill go up the most it has in 31 years – and three of them approved the purchase of more electric buses. The fourth was no longer on the board, but their replacement voted for them too. Did they lie about the previous board or were they mistaken? Either way, they owe us an apology. Now the board president wants the voters to put three more of his friends on the board. He already controls the votes of four members; now he wants to control them all.

Please vote for the five independent candidates who value integrity, honesty, transparency and pragmatism and will bring back thoughtful discussion and unique, individual insights. Honest, intelligent, hard-working people with the knowledge, skills, background and extensive experience that will help our district meet the needs of the students and staff and stay mindful of the taxpayers’ burdens.

Vote for strong leadership. Vote Andrew Fekete feketefor158.com, Rich Bobby voterichbobby.com, Sean Cratty, Melissa Maiorino maiorinoford158.com and Paul Troy.

Sincerely,

Kimberly Skaja

Union