Hampshire baseball improves to 6-0, Marian Central grabs 1st win: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Hampshire 7, Larkin 5: At Hampshire, Ari Fivelson smacked a home run, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs as the Whip-Purs improved to 6-0. Wilson Wemhoff went 2 for 4 with a double, while Calen Scheider, Anthony Karbowski, Shane Pfeiffer and Ethan Doonan drove in a run apiece.

Nathan Wians picked up the win in relief, tossing 2⅓ scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Marian Central, 6, Dakota 3: At Dakota, the Hurricanes (1-5) earned their first win of the season behind a big day at the plate from Jackson Hatfield, who went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Adam Wrzos, Brodee Vermette and Colin Hernon (2 for 4, double) each added an RBI.

TJ Cutrona allowed a run on three hits over four innings for the win.

Huntley 8, Rockford Boylan 0: At Huntley, Mason Leske tossed four shutout innings with seven strikeouts and one hit allowed to lead the Red Raiders (3-2) past the Titans in nonconference play. Sean Dabe and T.J. Jakubowski combined for three shutout innings, no hits allowed and four strikeouts.

Jakubowski and David Juarez drove in two runs, and Ryan Dabe, Alex Behles (2 for 4, two doubles) and Drew Borkowski tallied one RBI each. AJ Putty added two hits.

Belvidere 13, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, the Bucs tallied five runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to pull away for a nonconference win. Matthew Fansler posted two of three hits for the Thunder (0-2).

Crystal Lake Central 7-1, Hononegah 6-8: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (2-3) split a nonconference doubleheader against the Indians. Nolan Hollander went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs in a Game 1 win. James Dreher and Wade Ozment (two runs) both had three hits, including a double, and an RBI.

Max Geske collected two hits and one RBI. Bud Shanahan struck out five in 3⅓ innings to earn the win in relief.

Girls soccer

Huntley 9, Larkin 0: At Huntley, Sofia Bruns recorded two goals and an assist as the Raiders (2-0-1) rolled to a nonconference victory. Maddie Cummings, Emma Emricson, Hailey Brandlin, Maddie Rumachik, Bella Fusco, Avery Seuss and Maizie Nickle also scored.

Brooke Maxedon had two assists and Ashlyn Grabs made one save in the shutout.

Softball

Wheaton North 1, Huntley 0: At Wheaton, Gretchen Huber struck out seven but took a tough-luck loss for the Raiders (0-2), allowing a run on five hits and a walk. Huntley was held to three hits, all singles.

Carterville 4, Marengo 1: At Carterville, Gabby Christopher smacked a solo homer for the Indians (1-1) in a nonconference loss to the Lions.

North Boone 11, Harvard 5: At Poplar Grove, Kara Knop (2 for 4) hit a solo home run and scored twice in the Hornets’ nonconference loss to the Vikings. Emma Ribar had two hits and an RBI, and Ava Brennecka had a triple, two runs scored and drove in one.

Tallulah Eichholz fired 13 strikeouts in 4⅔ innings of relief, allowing an earned run on two hits and four walks.