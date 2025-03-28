Girls wrestling: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher (top) holds down Harvard’s Khloe Vest at 130 pounds at the Hampshire Regional this past season. Rohrbacher was named to the Northwest Herald's girls wrestling all-area team for a third year. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

First team

Crystal Lake South's Annalee Aarseth

Annalee Aarseth, Crystal Lake South, so.

Aarseth continued her impressive young career by finishing runner-up at 110 pounds at the IHSA state tournament. She tied the highest placement at state by a McHenry County-area wrestler, earning her the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Wrestler of the Year honor. The Gators sophomore won a regional title, finished runner-up at sectionals and ended the year with a 17-3 record.

Hampshire's Amelia Nidelea-Polanin

Amelia Nidelea-Polanin, Hampshire, so.

Nidelea-Polanin was part of a historic trio for the Whip-Purs, becoming one of the first Hampshire wrestlers to qualify for state. After winning regional and sectional titles, she took third at 115 in the state tournament. She ended the season with a 37-3 record.

Burlington Central's Victoria Macias (Photo Provided By Burlington Central Athlet)

Victoria Macias, Burlington Central, sr.

Macias ended one of the area’s most-decorated high school careers with another impressive season for the Rockets. She placed at state all four seasons, including taking sixth at 115 this year. Macias capped her career with regional and sectional titles and a 34-9 record.

Huntley's Aubrie Rohrbacher

Aubrie Rohrbacher, Huntley, jr.

Rohrbacher continued her run as one of the top wrestlers in the area. She reached the state tournament for a third time and placed for a second consecutive year, taking sixth at 130. Rohrbacher won a regional title and placed second at sectional, ending the year at 45-10 for the Red Raiders.

McHenry' Natalie Corona

Natalie Corona, McHenry, jr.

One of the Warriors’ top wrestlers had another successful season. Corona qualified for state for a third time, where she went 1-2 at 140. She won a regional title and took third at sectionals to finish the season at 36-7.

Burlington Central's Ryann Miller (Photo Provided By Burlington Central Athletics)

Ryann Miller, Burlington Central, so.

Miller returned to the first team after earning another trip to state. The Rockets sophomore won a regional title and then took third at sectionals at 170. She went 2-2 at the state tournament and finished her year at 39-4.

Anneliese Tavira, Hampshire (Photo provided by Hampshire High School)

Anneliese Tavira, Hampshire, sr.

Tavira was a part of a historic trio for the Whips by qualifying for state for the first time. She took sixth at 170 at state and won a sectional title after finishing runner-up at regionals. Tavira ended the season with a 36-7 record.

Hampshire's Samantha Diehl

Samantha Diehl, Hampshire, fr.

Diehl joined Nidelea-Polanin and Tavira in making Hampshire history this winter. She also took third in the state tournament at 190, tying with Nidelea-Polanin as the program’s highest state placer. Diehl won a regional crown and finished third at sectional to earn a 31-6 record.

Second team

Diamond Rodriguez, Dundee-Crown, sr., 105

Eva Hermansson, Woodstock co-op, jr., 110

Grecia Garcia, Huntley, so., 135

Cait Jones, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 155

Mackenzie Lessner, Dundee-Crown, sr., 155

Brianna Crown, Woodstock co-op, jr., 155

Natalie Aguirre, Huntley, sr., 170

Sara Willis, Huntley, sr., 235

Honorable mention

Julia Felton, Jacobs, fr., 105

Alexa Herrera, Harvard, jr., 110

Iris Torres, Dundee-Crown, sr., 110

Alexa Colin Garcia, McHenry, jr., 115

Donna Garcia, Huntley, fr., 115

Holly Stengel, Prairie Ridge, so., 115

Danica LaTessa, Woodstock co-op, jr., 120

Isabelle Singer, Huntley, fr., 120

Hannah Olsen, Woodstock co-op, jr., 125

Isabella Nelson, Richmond-Burton, sr., 125

Ruby Gavina, Dundee-Crown, so., 135

Madelyn Peterie, Richmond-Burton, so., 140

Madison Minson, Hampshire, so., 145

Madalynn Sima, McHenry, jr., 155

Brianna Felde, Huntley, jr., 190

Nala Hernandez, McHenry, fr., 235