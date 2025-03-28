Girls wrestling: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area team

First team
Annalee Aarseth, Crystal Lake South, so.
Aarseth continued her impressive young career by finishing runner-up at 110 pounds at the IHSA state tournament. She tied the highest placement at state by a McHenry County-area wrestler, earning her the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Wrestler of the Year honor. The Gators sophomore won a regional title, finished runner-up at sectionals and ended the year with a 17-3 record.
Amelia Nidelea-Polanin, Hampshire, so.
Nidelea-Polanin was part of a historic trio for the Whip-Purs, becoming one of the first Hampshire wrestlers to qualify for state. After winning regional and sectional titles, she took third at 115 in the state tournament. She ended the season with a 37-3 record.
Victoria Macias, Burlington Central, sr.
Macias ended one of the area’s most-decorated high school careers with another impressive season for the Rockets. She placed at state all four seasons, including taking sixth at 115 this year. Macias capped her career with regional and sectional titles and a 34-9 record.
Aubrie Rohrbacher, Huntley, jr.
Rohrbacher continued her run as one of the top wrestlers in the area. She reached the state tournament for a third time and placed for a second consecutive year, taking sixth at 130. Rohrbacher won a regional title and placed second at sectional, ending the year at 45-10 for the Red Raiders.
Natalie Corona, McHenry, jr.
One of the Warriors’ top wrestlers had another successful season. Corona qualified for state for a third time, where she went 1-2 at 140. She won a regional title and took third at sectionals to finish the season at 36-7.
Ryann Miller, Burlington Central, so.
Miller returned to the first team after earning another trip to state. The Rockets sophomore won a regional title and then took third at sectionals at 170. She went 2-2 at the state tournament and finished her year at 39-4.
Anneliese Tavira, Hampshire, sr.
Tavira was a part of a historic trio for the Whips by qualifying for state for the first time. She took sixth at 170 at state and won a sectional title after finishing runner-up at regionals. Tavira ended the season with a 36-7 record.
Samantha Diehl, Hampshire, fr.
Diehl joined Nidelea-Polanin and Tavira in making Hampshire history this winter. She also took third in the state tournament at 190, tying with Nidelea-Polanin as the program’s highest state placer. Diehl won a regional crown and finished third at sectional to earn a 31-6 record.
Second team
Diamond Rodriguez, Dundee-Crown, sr., 105
Eva Hermansson, Woodstock co-op, jr., 110
Grecia Garcia, Huntley, so., 135
Cait Jones, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 155
Mackenzie Lessner, Dundee-Crown, sr., 155
Brianna Crown, Woodstock co-op, jr., 155
Natalie Aguirre, Huntley, sr., 170
Sara Willis, Huntley, sr., 235
Honorable mention
Julia Felton, Jacobs, fr., 105
Alexa Herrera, Harvard, jr., 110
Iris Torres, Dundee-Crown, sr., 110
Alexa Colin Garcia, McHenry, jr., 115
Donna Garcia, Huntley, fr., 115
Holly Stengel, Prairie Ridge, so., 115
Danica LaTessa, Woodstock co-op, jr., 120
Isabelle Singer, Huntley, fr., 120
Hannah Olsen, Woodstock co-op, jr., 125
Isabella Nelson, Richmond-Burton, sr., 125
Ruby Gavina, Dundee-Crown, so., 135
Madelyn Peterie, Richmond-Burton, so., 140
Madison Minson, Hampshire, so., 145
Madalynn Sima, McHenry, jr., 155
Brianna Felde, Huntley, jr., 190
Nala Hernandez, McHenry, fr., 235