Candidates for Woodstock City Council including Theo Dice, Gregory A. Hanson, Tom Nierman, Joseph “John” Puzzo, Bob Seegers and Lou Ness, who is running as a write-in, debated the issues in a candidate forum co-sponsored by the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Shaw Local and moderated by Shaw Local reporter Claire O’Brien.

Listen to the full forum here. You can download the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.