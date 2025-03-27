2025 Northwest Herald boys track and field preview capsules

Huntley’s Vinny Costa looks at the clock as he wins the 100 meters during the Fox Valley Conference Meet last season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Daniel Morgan (first season)

Last year’s finish: fourth in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: AJ Jenkins, sr. (sprints); Haden Raders, sr. (sprints); Nathan Schilling, jr. (sprints); Gavin Klingberg, jr. (hurdles); Brandon Pflug, so. (middle distance); Jayden Beecroft, sr. (middle distance); Danny Burke, so. (distance); Julian Onayemi, sr. (distance); Henry Crumlett, jr. (throws); Brady Williamson, jr. (throws); Jason Davis, so. (pole vault); Collin Schmidt, sr. (high jump)

Top new athletes: Lennox Lenart, fr. (sprints); Dylan Levato, fr. (triple jump); Nick Sharma, fr. (pole vault); Dane Walikonis, fr. (distance); Venkata Anantha, fr. (distance)

Worth noting: Jenkins was the Rockets' lone state qualifier last spring, as he advanced in the 100. He was the FVC runner-up in the 100. “We are a young team on paper with a group of competitive seniors,” said Morgan, who replaces Mike Schmidt, who stepped down after 29 seasons. “We had a good indoor season and hope to build off that and have it translate into a successful outdoor season.”

Cary-Grove

Coach: Mark Anderson (first season)

Last year’s finish: sixth in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Jameson Tenopir, jr. (distance); Logan Abrams, jr. (throws); Jake Cody, sr. (throws); Jack Hissong, jr. (throws); Jonny Lima, jr. (sprints); James Murdough, so. (sprints); Grant Bond, sr. (hurdles); Ryan Aniolkowski, jr. (hurdles)

Top new athletes: Kishoor Mahashankar, jr. (hurdles, jumps); Kaden Cleveland, jr. (jumps); Kyle Drews, so. (sprints); Ethan Ehlebrecht, (sprints); Brandon Freund, jr. (sprints, jumps); Brayden Schneider, fr. (sprints, jumps)

Worth noting: Abrams finished eighth in the shot put and 23rd in the discus in the Class 3A state meet last spring, while Tenopir was 12th in the 800. Abrams, who’s also a star in football, had surgery to repair a broken foot last fall. He also qualified for state in the discus as a freshman. The Trojans have other experienced throwers. “Our numbers are up significantly this year,” said Anderson, who’s coaching the boys and girls after boys coach Layne Holter stepped down after 30 seasons. “The sophomore and junior group won the frosh/soph FVC title last spring, so they have had a taste of success. Our upperclassmen are working hard and adjusting to our new training routines, and we have a strong group of underclassmen again.”

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Brian Seaver (25th season)

Last year’s finish: fifth in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Jackson Hopkins, sr. (middle distance); Jackie Clark sr. (distance); Amana Omale, jr. (middle distance); Oliver Lavaty, so. (middle distance); Eric Wang, jr. (hurdles)

Top new athletes: Jon Horbenko, fr. (high jump); Mason McIntyre, sr. (middle distance); Ben Freese, sr. (sprints); Nolan Nabielic, jr. (throws)

Worth noting: Hopkins won the 800 in the Class 3A Huntley Sectional last year and then placed 10th at state. The three-sport athlete also was a state qualifier in cross country for the Tigers. “We have some strong returning distance runners who are good leaders and have set high goals,” Seaver said. “We are excited to see their desire and leadership impact the rest of the team.”

Crystal Lake Central’s Jackson Hopkins races to a first-place finish in the 800-meter run during the Huntley IHSA Class 3A Boys Sectional Track and Field Meet on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Ryan Felz (third season)

Last year’s finish: 10th in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Adam Strombom, sr. (middle distance, distance); Chad Wehby, jr. (distance); Joey Gonzalez, jr. (distance); Rehaan Patel, sr. (hurdles)

Top new athletes: Mark McClinton, sr. (shot put)

Worth noting: The Gators are looking for improvement. Strombom has been a varsity contributor the past three springs, finishing fourth in the 800 in the FVC last year. “We are getting bigger, faster and stronger each day,” Felz said. “We have a couple varsity standouts with a core group of young athletes with a lot of potential. We are excited to see this group grow this season.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Matt D’Angelo (ninth season)

Last year’s finish: seventh in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Terrion Spencer, sr. (sprints); Oreoluwa Sobodu, jr. (sprints); Kyle Brents, jr. (sprints, jumps); Gavin Fernstrom, jr. (sprints); Joe Hillyer, sr. (distance); Rylan Schmidt, jr. (pole vault); Anthony Jobe, sr. (high jump, hurdles); Qudus Ademokunla, sr. (high jump, hurdles); Josh Michalski, so. (distance); Zach Michalski, sr. (sprints); Logan Grey, so. (dstance); Stefano Nomikoudis, sr. (pole vault)

Top new athletes: Leon Metcalf, jr. (jumps); Anthony Spain, so. (sprints); Eddie Bailey, sr. (sprints); Maxx Posecion, so. (pole vault)

Worth noting: The Chargers excelled in the sprint relays last year, as the 4x100 took second in Class 3A, while the 4x200 finished fourth. Spencer ran on both relays and also qualified for state in the 100. Sobodu also ran on the 4x100 and 4x200 relays at state. Brents qualified for state in the high jump) and won the long jump in the Kane County meet. D-C was third in the FVC indoor meet: “Our depth is much improved,” D’Angelo said. “We will be really strong in the jumps, pole vault and the sprints. We want to have patience and trust the process as we compete against ourselves and others to challenge for a top-three conference, top-five sectional finish and another top 20 state finish in the outdoor season. We hope again to be one of the best sprint teams in the state.”

Hampshire

Coach: Robert Homola (fifth season)

Last year’s finish: tie for eighth in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Jack Sheets, sr. (distance); Nolan Sheets, sr. (distance); Josh Maya, sr. (middle distance); DaMario Prude, jr. (sprints); Nevellete Johnson, so. (sprints); Greg Land, sr. (jumps)

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs finished in the bottom half of the FVC last season, a year after finishing second. They won the FVC in 2023. Maya finished third in the 400 in the conference meet last year.

Huntley

Coach: Chris Maxedon (seventh season)

Last year’s finish: first in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Tommy Nitz, sr. (distance); Vinny Costa, sr. (sprints); Dominic Giuseffi, sr. (sprints); Zach Rysavy, sr. (sprints, jumps); Grant Tucker, sr. (throws); Ryan Wabel, jr. (throws); Jake Hill, sr. (pole vault)

Top new athletes: Sheldon Aninagyei-Bonsu, sr. (jumps); Andrew Raistrick, jr.(distance); Anthony Madison, fr. (sprints, jumps); Mark Omoniyi, fr. (mid-distance); Aidan Bos, jr. (jumps); Matthew Schroeder, so. (hurdles, jumps)

Worth noting: The defending indoor and outdoor FVC champs boast plenty of experience, including state veterans. Nitz (Coastal Carolina) placed seventh in the Class 3A state meet in the both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs last year. Defending FVC 100 champ Costa (UW-Milwaukee) qualified for state in the 100, 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay (eighth place) last year. Giuseffi (Harper College) also ran at state on the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Rysavy was a state qualifier in the triple jump as a junior and also won the event in the FVC meet. “We have a young, but talented group this year,” said Maxedon, whose Red Raiders seek their third straight FVC title. “We are looking forward to seeing who the next guys are that step up as leaders of our program and carry on a strong tradition for our group.”

Jacobs

Coach: Jason Borhart (23rd season)

Last year’s finish: second in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Max Sudrzynski, sr. (distance); Khristos Oludimu, sr. (jumps, sprints); PJ Barnes, sr. (throws); Isaac Pepin, sr. (middle distance); Jackson Cook, sr. (sprints); Carson Goehring, jr. (hurdles)

Top new athletes: Matt Scardina, sr. (sprints); Andrii Tymoshchjuk, sr. (throws); Lukmon Onibudo, sr. (sprints, triple jump); Kieran Nally, so. (sprints); Gavin Glossen, fr. (distance)

Worth noting: Sudrzynski qualified for the Class 3A state meet in the 800 last spring, while Oludimu advanced to state in the high jump. Barnes, who will play D-II football at Upper Iowa, took 14th in the discus at state. Pepin ran on the state-qualifying 4x800 relay. Goehring won the 110 high hurdles at the FVC meet. Newcomer Scardina, a football star, set the FVC indoor record in the 60 dash. The Golden Eagles won the McHenry County meet last year, before finishing second in the FVC to Huntley. “We have added some speed and jumpers to the team that should contribute well,” Borhart said.

McHenry

Coach: Dennis Hutchinson (11th season)

Last year’s finish: tie for eighth in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Nate Martin, jr. (distance); Oliver Sznyterman, jr. (sprints); Sammy Maye, sr. (jumps); Haydn Schmidt, jr. (jumps); Jonah Miller, jr. (sprints); Jacob Piña, so. (sprints); Tristan Law, so. (distance)

Top new athletes: James Butler, jr. (sprints, jumps); Jayden Linderman, so. (sprints); Myles Wagner, jr. (distance); Ayo Bejide, fr. (jumps)

Worth noting: The Warriors might be one of the most inexperienced squads in the FVC this season. “Very young team, extremely hard-working and competitive group,” Hutchinson said.

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Mike Frericks (third season)

Last year’s finish: third in FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Nick Flaugher, sr. (long jump, triple jump, sprints); Colin Witowski, jr. (sprints); Alex Trejo, jr. (hurdles, sprints); Jacob Prechel, so. (sprints)

Top new athletes: Kye Gunter, fr. (800, 400); Everett Stone, fr. (high jump, long jump); Landon Golden, fr. (discus)

Worth noting: Witowski ran on the Wolves' 4x200 relay team that placed third in Class 2A. He, Flaugher and Trejo help comprise the Wolves’ sprint relays, and the trio will lead a squad that counts only five seniors. “We are a young team,” Frericks said. “We have a young and upcoming distance crew. A bulk of our team is made up of freshmen and sophmores. Even though we are young, we think we have enough pieces to compete for a 2A sectional championship.”

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Adam Maslowski (fourth season)

Last year’s finish: eighth in KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Collin Barnett, sr. (sprints, long jump); Braden Wittum, so. (throws); Nathan Alverez, so. (long jump, sprints)

Top new athletes: Alexzander Gonzalez, fr. (sprints); Christian Mercado, sr. (sprints); Jonathan Meza, so. (sprints, middle distance)

Worth noting: The Hornets featured a freshman-heavy roster last season and should see growth this spring. One of those freshman was Wittum, who took fourth in the shot put in the KRC meet. "Build a stronger jump and distance program and develop my athletes to create a strong culture,“ Maslowski said of the team’s expectations.

Johnsburg

Coach: Chris Setzler (24th season)

Last year’s finish: eighth in KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Kainoa Ancog, jr. (sprints, pole vault); Brett Centnarowicz, sr. (throws); Shawn Halloran, jr. (high jump, sprints); Carson Jones, so. (sprints); Micah Welch, so. (throws)

Top new athletes: Brennan Ducak, fr. (sprints, jumps); Aiden Fouke, fr. (sprints); Cayden Moran, fr. (distance); Grady Smith, fr. (distance); Nathan Travis, fr. (sprints); Kamden Ziegler, fr. (sprints, hurdles); Micah Klos, so. (distance)

Worth noting: The Skyhawks have two returning all-state athletes in Centnarowicz (sixth in Class 2A discus) and the freshman Smith (ninth in Class 1A cross country). “We’re looking to qualify them both and others for the state meet,” Setzler said. “Our team is still young but not as young as last year and has made big strides towards being more competitive in the KRC. Our pole vaulters will be competitive at any meet we go to this season. We’re looking forward to what our young sprint crew can do.”

Marengo

Coach: Brad Wignes (10th season)

Last year’s finish: sixth in KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Jackson Heimsoth, so. (sprints); Grant Heimsoth so. (sprints); Michael Gieseke, so. (sprints); Pierce Scheidler, jr. (sprints); Damien Buol, jr. (sprints); Pablo Herrera, sr. (jumps); Ryan Grismer, jr. (hurdles); Cooper Lopez, jr. (middle distance); Jackson Knake, so. (sprints); Ryan Hess, so. (throws)

Top new athletes: Oliver Stack, fr. (distance); Michael Meyer, fr. (jumps); Logan Boley, fr. (sprints, throws)

Worth noting: The Indians have a young group of sprinters. Herrera was third in the high jump in the Class 2A Ridgewood Sectional last year. “We return a talented group of young sprinters, and we have a solid group of newcomers,“ Wignes said. ”We are hoping to improve our standings in the KRC and get more people down to state.”

Richmond-Burton

Coach: John Osmanski (ninth season)

Last year’s finish: first in KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Nick Kyes, so. (sprints, jumps); Joe Kyes, sr. (sprints); Oscar Bonilla, sr. (sprints); Jayson Wold, sr. (sprints); Ryan Wisneiwski, sr. (hurdles); Riley Shea, so. (throws); Nate Moreno, sr. (jumps); Gavin McInnis, so. (distance); Tristen Miller, sr. (distance)

Top new athletes: Hunter Carley, so. (sprints, jumps, throws); Aidan Almanza, so. (sprints); Zach Huston, so. (pole vault, hurdles); Jack Meyer, sr. (jumps); Adam Schuler, sr. (throws); Luke Uphoff, fr. (sprints); Easton Wold, so. (jumps); Nick Satkiewicz, sr. (jumps); Caden Radmer, sr. (jumps); Gavin Saranzak, so. (sprints)

Worth noting: The defending KRC champion Rockets return a pair of individual class 2A state qualifiers from last year in Bonilla (800) and Wisniewski (300 hurdles). Nick Kyes ran on the sectional-winning 4x200 relay, while Bonilla and Wold were part of the state-qualifying 4x400 relay. “We bring back a lot of veterans who have competed at the state level,” Osmanski said. “We should have solid people in almost every event, led by our sprinting core. Our team goal is to contend for the conference championship and qualify as many people as we can down to the state meet.”

Woodstock

Coach: Lisa Kunzie (fifth season)

Last year’s finish: second in KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Ellery Shutt, jr. (distance); Milo McLeer, sr. (distance); Colton Medley, jr. (hurdles); Nick Erickson, jr. (jumps); Jared Kay, so. (hurdles); Bradeon Schwanke, jr. (sprints); Sam Tafoya, sr. (sprints); Ty Steponaitis, jr. (jumps); Jason Trojan, jr. (hurdles)

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks fell four points shy of successfully defending their KRC title last spring, as they settled for second to Richmond-Burton. Shutt ran on the Streaks’ ninth-place 4x800 relay in the Class 2A state meet and also advanced downstate in the 1,600. He has been running on varsity since his freshman year. He and McLeer went 1-2 in the 1,600 in the KRC meet. Medley was fourth in the 110 hurdles at conference.

Woodstock North

Coach: John Fredericks (16th season)

Last year’s finish: fourth in KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Braelan Creighton, jr. (pole vault, jumps); Dominion Okwong, sr. (sprints); John Hugger, jr. (distance); George Kingos, jr. (sprints); Niko Myshkowec, jr. (sprints); Julian Segura, jr. (throws)

Worth noting: Creighton qualified for the Class 2A state meet in the pole vault. He placed second in the event in the KRC meet. Okwong has run varsity races for the Thunder since his freshman year.

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Emily D’Antonio (first season)

Last year’s finish: sixth in CCC Meet

Top returning athletes: Ronan Costello, sr. (sprints); Derek Leitzen, sr. (triple jump, hurdles); Roger Young, sr. (sprints, middle distance); Mike Raimondo, sr. (sprints); Luke Aragona, jr. (long jump, sprints); Wilson Jakubowicz, so. (high jump, sprints); Michael Schmid, so. (long jump, sprints)

Top new athletes: Max Kinney, so. (triple jump, sprints); Armani Massey, fr. (throws, sprints); Colsten Monti, fr. (sprints); Oliver Ebel, fr. (distance); Nick Schmid, sr. (sprints, jumps); Jacob Schug, so. (sprints, middle distance); Gavin Barry, fr. (distance)

Worth noting: Seniors Costello, Raimondo and Leitzen, and juniors Aragona and Michael Schmid had big PRs at the conference championships last spring. They are expected to lead the way for the Hurricanes. “This is probably the deepest team we have had in several years,” D’Antonio said. “We have a lot of freshmen who should contend for points in our conference championship, and we should improve on our sixth-place finish last year. Our sprinters are young and have a lot of potential.” ... Jakubowicz, the Hurricanes’ top returning sprinter, was injured most of last year. “Our goal is to keep him healthy and on the track,” D’Antonio said. ... The speedy Schmid, a senior and the football team’s leading running back in the fall, is running track this season. “While our distance runners are mostly freshmen, they have shown signs that they should compete well at the varsity level in our conference meets,” D’Antonio said.

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Alden-Hebron

Coach: Joe Mihevc (first season)

Top returning athletes: Logan Crowell, sr. (sprints, long jump, shot put); Riley Stanbery, sr. (sprints, distance); Nicholas Heber, jr. (sprints, distance, high jump)

Top new athletes: Matthew Nannini, sr. (throws); Daniel Tapia, so. (sprints, middle distance); Jason Krumsee, jr. (sprints, jumps)

Worth noting: Participation numbers are up for the Giants. “I am excited that we have a larger team this year than Alden-Hebron has had in the past,” said Mihevc, who’s a McHenry graduate. “I am looking forward to seeing improvement from a lot of our athletes. I also am excited to be able to compete in events that our school has not been able to compete in during the past few seasons due to numbers.”