Northwest Herald boys track and field preview: 5 to watch in 2025

Johnsburg's Brett Centnarowicz (Tim Froehlig)

Brett Centnarowicz, Johnsburg, sr.

Centnarowicz flung the discus a personal-best 159 feet to earn the sixth-place medal in Class 2A last spring. A four-year varsity thrower for the Skyhawks, he won the discus (153-10) in the Ridgewood Sectional, while falling just shy of a state berth in the shot put (46-2.75, third). He finished third in the discus (132-4) in the Kishwaukee River Conference Meet, after winning the event in 2023, and was second in the shot put. He’s also an all-KRC football player.

Vinny Costa (Photo provided by Huntley High S)

Vinny Costa, Huntley, sr.

Costa enjoyed a breakout season in his third year running on varsity last spring. He qualified for the Class 3A state meet in the 100-meter dash, 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay, which earned an eighth-place medal. Committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, he is the defending Fox Valley Conference champion in the 100, after clocking a 10.83 last spring. His efforts helped the Red Raiders win the FVC for the second year in a row.

Jackson Hopkins, Crystal Lake Central (Jackson Hopkins)

Jackson Hopkins, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

The 6-foot-5 Hopkins finished 10th in the Class 3A 800 meters at state last spring, running a personal-record 1:53.61, after winning the event in the Huntley Sectional. He was third in the 800 in the FVC Meet and ran a leg on the Tigers’ winning 4x800 relay. He has been a varsity contributor on the track since his freshman year and qualified for the Class 2A state cross country meet last fall. He also started in basketball this winter.

Huntley's Tommy Nitz (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Tommy Nitz, Huntley, sr.

Nitz won a pair of Class 3A state medals last spring, finishing seventh in the 1,600 (4:16.80) and 3,200 (personal-record 9:10.27) runs. He won both races in the Huntley Sectional and in the FVC Meet, as the Red Raiders won the title. Nitz followed up with another strong cross country season, finishing 11th at state in Class 3A. Committed to Coastal Carolina, he is a three-time Northwest Herald Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Terrion Spencer, Dundee-Crown (Terrion Spencer)

Terrion Spencer, Dundee-Crown, sr.

A standout on the football field and basketball court, Spencer excels on the track as well. He picked up Class 3A state medals last spring by running legs on the Chargers' runner-up 4x100 relay and fourth-place 4x200 relay, and also qualified for state in the 100 dash. The 4x100 relay ran to first place finishes in the Metea Valley Sectional and the FVC Meet. Spencer plans to compete in football, basketball, and track and field at Division-II Roosevelt University.