Letter: Vote Kownick for Cary mayor

I would like to make a recommendation to the voters in Cary, to re-elect mayor Mark Kownick. I have known and or worked with every mayor in Cary since the 1960s. Some of them have been very good. The best one in that time period, in my opinion, is Mark Kownick, our current mayor. He genuinely cares about Cary. He works hard on their behalf. He knows how to effectively work with other elected officials and he has the greatest skill that any elected official can have: he knows how to listen. It is my sincere hope that Mark will continue his work for as long as he is willing.

Jack Schaffer

Cary