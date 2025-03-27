March 27, 2025
Letter: McClatchey readily available to listen to residents

By Kent Thomas of McHenry
Letter to the Editor

Vote McClatchey!

Frank McClatchey is a livelong friend as we both grew up in McHenry. I know through many conversations that he would be the best choice for alderman of the 3rd Ward. He cares for the city and the people that are in it. He is readily available to listen to the people in his ward as well as other people in McHenry that may have concerns on the direction things are going. As a McHenry business for the past 48 years, I feel that Frank McClatchey would be the best choice for the 3rd Ward. VOTE McCLATCHEY!

Kent Thomas

McHenry

