Pipeline work in Richmond area could cause natural gas odor

A natural gas odor may be present in the Richmond area as a gas company works on pipes at an intersection Wednesday, officials reported.

The Natural Gas Pipeline Co. is working at the intersection of Burgett Road and Keystone Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday near Richmond, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news alert.

Workers will be releasing natural gas while working, which may emit a “heavy natural gas odor in the area,” according to the sheriff’s office. Surrounding areas also may smell the gas depending on wind gusts.