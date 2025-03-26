Northwest Herald girls track and field preview: 5 to watch in 2025

Woodstock’s Amina Idris clears the final hurdle to win the 300-meter hurdles during the Kishwaukee River Conference Meet last year at Harvard High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Burlington Central's Abby Burke (Photo provided by Burlington Central High School)

Abby Burke, Burlington Central, sr.

The Rockets’ distance specialist finished third in the 800-meter run in the Fox Valley Conference meet last spring and ran a personal-record time in the Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional. She then enjoyed a breakout cross country season in the fall. Burke finished second in the FVC meet and placed 27th in the Class 2A state meet. She was named All-Area first team.

Amina Idris, Woodstock (Woodstock High School)

Amina Idris, Woodstock, sr.

Idris ran a personal-best 46.16 in the 300-meter low hurdles in the Class 2A Carmel Sectional last year, then won an eighth-place medal in the state meet with a time of 46.99. She won the 300 low (47.57) and 100 high (17.26) hurdles in the Kishwaukee River Conference meet, helping the Blue Streaks win the title for the third time in four years.

Katie Jewell, Prairie Ridge (Prairie Ridge High School)

Katie Jewell, Prairie Ridge, sr.

She’s a gem, a speedster who’s shined on the track for the Wolves since her freshman year. Jewell clocked a personal-record 12.18 in finishing fourth in the 100 meters in the Class 2A state meet last spring. She also advanced to state in the 200, 400 and 400 relay. She won the FVC 100 title in a meet-record time of 12.20.

Huntley's Dominique Johnson (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Dominique Johnson, Huntley, sr.

Johnson seeks her third straight Class 3A state title in the triple jump this spring, after hitting 40 feet, 2.25 inches last year. She also earned all-state honors in the long jump, finishing third (18-5.25), and ran a leg on the Red Raiders' state-title-winning 400 relay. Her 41-5.75 triple jump was an FVC meet record. Johnson was the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Sienna Robertson, Huntley (Huntley High School)

Sienna Robertson, Huntley, sr.

Robertson has been collecting state medals. Her powerful arm helped the Red Raiders' volleyball team place fourth in Class 4A last fall. That came after she earned a Class 3A fifth-place medal in the discus (127 feet, 5 inches) last spring. She won the discus (138-7) in the Huntley Sectional, after winging it 148-2 to set the FVC record.