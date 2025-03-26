Letter: McClatchey puts needs of his constituents first

To the editor:

I have known Frank McClatchey since we were kids growing up in McHenry. I’ve watched him become active in state and local politics, always putting the needs of his constituents first. He continues to do that in McHenry’s 3rd Ward, where he is a daily presence. He is always willing to listen to people and their issues, and does his best to solve any problems that arise. Frank is well versed in all aspects of city government, and has served this community for many years with dignity, never bad mouthing those with whom he might disagree. He is so well deserving of your vote, please vote for Frank McClatchey on April 1.

Lolly Meyer

McHenry