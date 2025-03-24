Letter: Hubbard Tessmer ‘ideal candidate’ for District 47

Dear Editor:

I am writing in support of Devon Hubbard Tessmer for the District 47 school board. I had the pleasure of serving on the District 47 board with Devon and believe that experience gives me an informed perspective to discuss her qualifications. Devon’s personal and professional skills, along with her role as a parent in the district, make her an ideal candidate.

Devon has demonstrated her dedication to the community through positions such as board member for both CASA of McHenry County and the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce. Professionally, her work in human resources and as co-owner of Exemplar Financial provides Devon experience in navigating difficult situations, understanding budgets, and leading an organization.

Devon is also a parent in the district. She has both the motivation to ensure that long-term student success is the priority of the district, and the insight to witness how that priority is being implemented. Her network among parents gives her valuable information as to the effectiveness of both the district’s programming and communication.

One of the things that impressed me most about serving with Devon was her willingness to put in the work. She actively engaged with parents, teachers, and both school-level and districtwide administrators. She was then able to use her own judgment to balance those perspectives to offer solutions.

I am confident that Devon will bring her passion, experience, and dedication to the District 47 school board. Please join me in voting for her this election.

Sincerely,

Ryan P. Farrell

Lakewood