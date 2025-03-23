Letter: Support Hill for Coral Township trustee

Renee Hill, a Coral Township trustee candidate, has been a strong advocate for all township residents for the past four years. She has worked tirelessly on behalf of all residents of Coral Township. Thanks to her efforts Coral Township was the first township in McHenry County to participate in the Mayors' Monarch Pledge as they developed a garden that is a haven for pollinators. She values the natural resources of our area and works diligently to protect them. Her record is beyond reproach. Please consider voting for Renee Hill for Coral Township trustee on April 1. She has proven she deserves our support.

Kathleen Carr

Marengo