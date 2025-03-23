Letter: ‘Outstanding performance’ from Marengo Township’s Greenquist

Dear Marengo Township voters,

As a former Marengo Township supervisor, I write to endorse Heather Greenquist as elected township supervisor during the April 1 consolidated election. Heather has demonstrated outstanding performance during her terms as both township clerk and recently appointed township supervisor, following the unfortunate passing of her predecessor, John Burns. Heather immediately took control of all statutory township responsibilities and performed them seamlessly. Heather is committed to running the Marengo Township office in an efficient and frugal manner while providing taxpayers the most bang for their buck! As a former township officer and resident watching from afar, I hold and endorse Heather Greenquist to be the best choice as Marengo Township supervisor.

Respectfully submitted,

Steven L. Weskerna

Tomahawk, Wisconsin