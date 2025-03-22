Letter: McClatchey offers no drama, just positive energy

Frank McClatchey is running for reelection to McHenry City Council, Ward 3.

Frank is pro-growth; careful growth guided by sound zoning and planning and respectful of the neighborhoods that will be impacted. He engages with constituents and communicates regularly to inform them of issues and hear their concerns. He’s accessible!

Frank collaborates, active with Pearl Street Market, the Historical Society and the Landmark Commission. He supports McHenry Riverwalk and McHenry School District 156. Online, he celebrates and promotes McHenry businesses and events, often creating feel-good videos featuring McHenry places and people. No drama, just positive energy.

At council meetings, Frank is respectful when conflicts arise and stays focused on problem-solving, not gamesmanship. Asking questions and offering a comment, he listens and doesn’t need to make himself heard on every topic. When council votes occur, he weighs options and considers the consequences of his vote without jumping on a bandwagon that may be popular.

Frank knows McHenry’s history and knows it’s critical to respect the history that gives McHenry its identity. Frank knows McHenry’s identity is a draw for people who want amenities, walkability, and inviting public spaces.

Frank knows high-density development and massive buildings in our downtown are a mistake that would rob us of our identity and make McHenry just another “Anytown USA”… another northwest suburb with generic subdivisions and uninteresting buildings.

Frank’s motivation is service, not ego. He’s dedicated to helping McHenry improve infrastructure, add amenities, and preserve its assets to insure its vibrant future. He’s worth your vote.

Cynthia Jones Locke

McHenry