Letter: ‘Wholeheartedly support’ Hubbard Tessmer for District 47

Dear Editor,

Serving as a school board member is a thankless job. In spite of this, there are courageous individuals that do this job without expecting anything in return.

It is extremely important that we pick the right person for the job. In my very humble opinion, you can’t find a more capable candidate than Devon Hubbard Tessmer. Devon is a lifelong resident of Crystal Lake, a graduate of District 47 and the parent of the two district students. As a former school board member, she is familiar and knowledgeable regarding the needs of the students and the community. Devon has a plethora of experience in making sound educational and financial decisions. Additionally she has the vision and ability to discern and to prioritize the importance of the various issues that affect our school district. With the uncertainty around federal funding, Devon has the experience to help navigate these turbulent times.

For these reasons I wholeheartedly support Devon Hubbard Tessmer for District 47 board member and hope that you will join me in voting for this exceptional candidate on April 1.

Michael Tryon

Crystal Lake