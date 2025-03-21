Crystal Lake South’s Drake Lenckus ties program record in win: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 14, Batavia 3: At Batavia, Drake Lenckus tied a program record with 10 points to help the Gators start the season 1-0 for the first time. Lenckus scored five goals and added five assists.

Logan Driscoll had a career-high five goals, Braedon Muraski scored a goal and had two assists while Danny Hayes, TJ Dorn, Owen Hess and Anthony Pollina each scored their first career goals.

Grant 12, Prairie Ridge 6: At Fox Lake, the Wolves (1-1) couldn’t keep up in a high-scoring affair.

Softball

Marian Central 16, Harvest Christian Academy 14: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes survived in a back-and-fourth game to earn their first win of the season. Marian (1-0) trailed 14-8 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring eight unanswered runs.

Vivianna Lara drove in three runs for the Hurricanes while Mia Convey brought in two more. Christine Chmiel struck out nine batters in 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing one earned run off two hits.

Belvidere 8, Woodstock 2: At Belvidere, the Blue Streaks couldn’t overcome an early deficit on the road. Emma Douglas and Hayden Williams each brought in a run for Woodstock (1-1) while Megan Kuiper struck out eight in four innings of relief.

Girls soccer

Marengo 6, North Boone 0: At Marengo, Maggie Hanson had a hat trick and added two assists to lead Marengo to its second straight win. Kylie Brady, Myah Broughton and Katie Hanson each also scored for Marengo (2-0) while Regan Hiemsoth had an assist.

Johnsburg 1, Prairie Ridge 0: At Johnsburg, Liz Smith scored in the 63rd minute to help the Skyhawks win their first match of the season. Smith scored of an assist from Lauren McQuiston. Addi Hagen made four saves in net for Johnsburg (1-1) while Lila Konrad made two.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Lake Forest 1: At Lake Forest, Addison Schaffer scored two goals to help the Tigers (1-1) pick up their first win of the year. Ryleigh Smith made eight saves in net.

Elgin 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Elgin, Brooke Ryan scored a goal but the Gators couldn’t win their season opener.

Baseball

North Boone 14, Marian Central 5: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes couldn’t pick up their first won of the year on the road. Owen Neuzil drove in two runs for Marian (0-2) while Adam Wrzos collected three hits and finished with an RBI.