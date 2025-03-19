Open house at MCC rescheduled due to Wednesday evening weather

Potentially severe weather Wednesday evening has prompted the postponement of a McHenry County College open house.

The Meet MCC event has been rescheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 9 at the college’s main campus, 8900 US Highway 14, Crystal Lake.

Meet MCC gives prospective students and their families a chance to explore available career paths, academic programs and resources at the college. Faculty and staff from various academic programs will be present, along with representatives from Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Life, Access and Disability Services and more.

“We are excited to welcome the community on April 9 to learn about the wide range of opportunities at MCC,” said Kristen Mueller, Director of Admissions and Recruitment. “Meet MCC offers a chance to connect directly with faculty, staff, and other students, ask questions, and discover how MCC can help you achieve your educational and career goals.”

The event is open to all students, including high school students and adult learners to hear about academic programs and new opportunities such as earning a bachelor’s or advanced degree close to home through the University Center at MCC. Attendees can also take view the state-of-the-art labs in the new Foglia Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation and learn about training in the skilled trades.

The open house will also feature the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry Maker’s Space, virtual reality headsets for career exploration, food samples prepared by MCC Culinary students and live student performances in art, theater, music and more. Information about high school dual credit, veterans’ services, scholarships, study abroad, athletics, and short-term skills programming will also be available.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can complete a free application during the event. More information on Meet MCC is available at mchenry.edu/meetmcc.