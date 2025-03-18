Cary-Grove baseball beats Palatine to open season: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Cary-Grove 12, Palatine 6: At Cary, Peyton Seaburg went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Canyon McKinney also was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs in a season-opening win for the Trojans (1-0). Jacob Duvall had a home run and two RBIs, and Ricky Barnes had two hits and two RBIs.

Charlie Taczy earned the win, allowing two runs in 3⅔ innings.

South Beloit 9, Harvard 6: At South Beloit, Adam Cooke struck out 12 batters in a nonconference loss for the Hornets (0-1) to open the season. Cooke allowed three runs on two hits and five walks in five innings. Ryan Bennett had two RBIs and four stolen bases. Logan Nulle had two hits and two runs scored.

Libertyville 8, Crystal Lake Central 4: At Libertyville, Carter Kelley had a double and drove in one run in the Tigers’ (0-1) nonconference loss to the Wildcats. Connor Gibour, Rhett Ozment and Nolan Hollander each added an RBI.

Softball

Wauconda 7, Johnsburg 5: At Johnsburg, Kayla Riener was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the Skyhawks’ (0-1) nonconference loss to the Bulldogs. Sarah Nethaway was 2 for 3 with a double and drove in two runs. Joree Tibbs struck out seven in seven innings.

Girls soccer

Wauconda 6, Johnsburg 1: At Wauconda, Charlie Eastland scored on an assist from Lauren McQuiston for the Skyhawks (0-1) in a nonconference loss to the Bulldogs. Addi Hagen made five saves.