2025 Northwest Herald girls soccer preview capsules

Crystal Lake Central’s Addison Schaffer (right) celebrates with Jillian Mueller after a Mueller goal during a match at Burlington last season. Schaffer will be a key returner for the Tigers this season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Jess Arneson (11th season)

2024 season: 15-10-2, 7-2 FVC (third), Class 2A fourth place

Top returners: Kenzie Lorkowski, jr., GK; Lily Batani, so., D; Kendall Grigg, jr., M; Annie Magan, jr., M; Sydney Batts, jr., F; Ali Kowall, jr., D

Key newcomers: Elsa Carlson, fr., F; Alexa Arias Pereira, jr., M; Avery Fry, fr., D

Worth noting: The Rockets reached the state finals for the second time since 2017 and placed fourth in Class 2A. They’ll have a large group of returners ready to progress from last season. “The team is focused, motivated and ready to prove that they have what it takes to compete at the highest level,” Arneson said. … Lorkowski, a Purdue commit, returns after earning All-FVC and Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional Honorable Mention last year. … Central will try to win its first FVC title since joining the conference in 2019. … Mekenzie Rogers, who scored 37 goals last year, won’t play high school soccer this year.

Cary-Grove

Coach: Anne Santucci (first season)

2024 season: 7-5-4 overall, 5-3-1 FVC (fourth)

Top returners: Morgan Csajaghy, sr., D; Sam Skerl, sr., M; Avery Stortz, sr., D; Ainsley Kemp, jr., GK; Taylor Hamann, jr., M; Brynn Harasimowicz, M; Malaina Kurth, jr., F; Addie Penrod, jr., M; Julia Valaitis, jr., F; Avery Hoffman, so., M; Gabby McMorris, so., D; Ava Santucci, so., D

Key newcomers: Kamryn Blumer, sr., F; Becca Dekett, jr., D/GK; Maddy Dieschbourg, jr., F; Elle Stawarz, jr., M; Ella St. Onge, jr., D/M; Ellie Gerstung, so., M; Julia Nichols, so., D; Avery Brown, fr., M; Alexis Stortz, fr., F

Worth noting: Anne Santucci takes over the program from Ray Krystal, who led the Trojans for 18 seasons. Krystal led C-G to eight regional titles. … The Trojans will have an experienced group with 12 returning players from last season. “I am looking forward to having the experienced leadership and consistency on the field,” Anne Santucci said. … Sophomore Alissa Penrod and senior Ellie Santucci will both miss the season after recovering from injuries. … C-G will try to close out close games after finishing in the top half of the FVC the last two years.

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Leah Rutkowski (first season)

2024 season: 23-2-2 overall, 9-0 FVC, FVC champions, Class 2A state champions

Top returners: Lizzie Gray, sr., F; Addison Schaffer, jr., F; Hadley Ferrero, sr., M

Key newcomers: Ally Barnett, sr., M; Avery Watson, sr., M; Charlotte Wallner, fr., M; Molly Horist, so., D; Tessa Horist, so., D

Worth noting: The Tigers won the first girls soccer state championship in the McHenry County area last season when they took the Class 2A crown. They also reached the state finals for the second straight season. … Rutkowski takes over the program after Sarah Fack stepped down. Rutkowski has led the boys soccer program, which won a regional title in the fall. … Central will lose 13 seniors from last season’s team. “What we lost in experience, we gained in excitement, eagerness, hard workers and competitors, which is exactly what we need to fill the spots that opened up this year after being locked down by returners for several years,” Rutkowski said. … The Tigers will try to win their sixth straight FVC title.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Caitlyn Dayton (second season)

2024 season: 11-10 overall, 4-5 FVC (sixth)

Top returners: Marin Gorman, so., M; Addison Hall, so., D; Tessa Melhuish, so., D; Raelynn Ranum, so., M; Maddy Landa, jr., M; Abbey Maher, jr., M/F/GK; Adi Schwab, sr., D

Key newcomers: Ariana Ali, fr., GK; Allison Ray, fr., D; Brooke Ryan, fr., F; Ellie Starnes, fr., M

Worth noting: South took a big step in Dayton’s first year last season, winning four FVC matches after winning none in 2023. The Gators will try to take another big step this season. “[We want to] continue to grow and develop as a team while bringing a competitive mindset every time we step on the field, striving to improve, challenge ourselves, and play at our highest level by May,” Dayton said. … The program graduated eight seniors and will rely on plenty of young players. “Our focus is on blending our skill sets, developing our identity as well as culture and competing at a high level as the season progresses,” Dayton said. … The Gators will be without the area’s top goal scorer Gracey LePage after she tore her ACL in December.

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Rob Moulton (fourth season)

2024 season: 11-8-3 overall, 4-4-1 FVC (fifth)

Top returners: Charlene Hernandez, sr., D; Lynette Morales, sr., M; Mackenzie Lessner, sr., M; Olivia Ekersberg, sr., M; Alexa Trejo, sr., M; Rylie Mensik, jr., F; Ashling Otte, jr., D; Karissa Hernandez, jr., M; Lucia Farias, jr., D; Coral Peralta, jr., D; Lizbeth Romero, so., M; Madelyn Peralta, so., D

Key newcomers: Olivia Holic, fr., M; Valeria Rodarte, fr., D; Mia Flores, fr., D

Worth noting: The Chargers made a big jump in the FVC by winning four conference matches after failing to win any in 2024. Despite having a young team, D-C will try to make another big step. “We are a young team and we look forward to competing for a conference championship and the state tournament,” Moulton said. “We were in a lot of close games last year and look to finish more of those games in our favor.” … Mensik returns after scoring 14 goals and earning IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC honors. … Hernandez is committed to play collegiate soccer at Dominican University.

Hampshire

Coach: Kelly Madison (sixth season)

2024 season: 9-10 overall, 3-6 FVC (seventh)

Top returners: Ilse Marquez, sr., M; Langston Kelly, so., F; Shayne Norris, jr., M

Key newcomer: Anahi Martinez, fr.; Fabiola Martinez, fr.

Worth noting: Hampshire will try to show growth both in the FVC and in postseason play. The Whip-Purs dropped below .500 in conference play last year after finishing in the top half of the FVC the previous two seasons. They have also lost in the regional title match three straight years. … Kelly comes back after earning All-FVC honors as a freshman. … Kelly is hoping the Martinez duo can provide a spark to the lineup.

Huntley

Coach: Matt Lewandowski (eighth season)

2024 season: 15-5-4 overall, 7-1-1 FVC (second), Class 3A regional champions

Top returners: Jaci Laramie, sr., D; Maddie Cummings, sr., F; Evelyn Stec, sr., D; Itzel Martinez, so., M; Sophie Bator, sr., M

Key newcomers: Nyla Rueda, fr., D; Peyton Ruffner, jr., F; Emma Emricson, jr., F

Worth noting: The Red Raiders captured their second straight regional title last season before losing to Barrington in overtime in the sectional semifinals. With a core from last season’s team returning, Huntley will try to build upon last season’s success. “We should be a tough, disruptive group to play against,” Lewandowski said. “The experiences we got at the end of last season will help to get us one step further.” … Huntley will compete for a FVC title after finishing in the top-three the past two seasons. … Cummings is back after earning all-sectional honorable mention and All-FVC last year.

Jacobs

Coach: Colin Brice (fifth season)

2024 season: 7-9-1 overall, 1-7-1 FVC (ninth place)

Top returners: Gabby Wojtarowicz, sr., F; Sam Diaz, sr., M; Isabella Farias, so., M; Ava Nisi, jr., D

Key newcomers: Kylie Deegan, fr., F; Clare Leib, fr., M; Lauren Sandage, sr., M; Avery Michalak, fr., M; Addison Hunsicker, fr., GK; Braelyn Schwartz, fr., M; Kayla Koney, fr., F

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles will try to learn from some tough moments last year. They’ll bring back some experience as well as some new talent. “We are excited with our talent returning and a great group of freshmen to mix in with them,” Brice said. “I think we will be a much improved team from last season.” … Wojtarowicz returns after scoring 33 goals and will be one of the area’s top players. The Loyola-Chicago commit earned all-sectional and All-FVC honors last year. … Jacobs wants to be more competitive in the FVC after winning one match last season.

McHenry

Coach: Dani Harloff (second season)

2024 season: 3-16 overall, 1-8 FVC (seventh)

Top returners: Makenna Harvey, sr., GK; Kylie Parisi, so., F; Ari Basilio, so., F

Key newcomer: Athziry Rios, fr.; Joselyn Lopez, fr.

Worth noting: The Warriors will try to build upon the foundation they set last year in Harloff’s first season. McHenry picked up its lone FVC win of the year toward the end of the season and Harloff hopes the new players can mix well with what they built. “[I’m looking forward to the] new talent to bring out goal-scoring opportunities and team chemistry,” Harloff said. … Harloff expects the ball movement to be smoother among Basilio, Rios, Lopez and Parisi. … Parisi will play collegiate soccer at College of Lake County.

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Lindsay Gertz (second season)

2024 season: 2-13-1 overall, 2-7 FVC (eighth)

Top returners: Ava Gertz, so., F; Violet Woodin, so., M/D; Maria Falkowska, jr., F; Winter Gallivan, so., GK; Marissa Lemus, jr., M

Worth noting: The Wolves lost seven seniors to graduation but Lindsay Gertz remained encouraged that her core and new players could jell quickly. “I am excited to see the growth of our players, both physically and mentally, and how the young returning players rise to the challenge,” Lindsay Gertz said. … Gertz felt this season’s group could have an impact on the program’s future. “Their development will not only shape this season but also lay the foundation for our future success.” … Prairie Ridge won’t see some of the top teams in the FVC, like Crystal Lake Central, Burlington and Huntley, until the second half of the season.

Richmond-Burton's Maddie Seyller (10) takes a shot at last season's Class 1A Dominican Supersectional in River Forest. Seyller will be a major returner for the Rockets this season. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Victor Gonzalez (10th season)

2024 season: 8-12-2 overall, 1-5 KRC (sixth)

Top returners: Yasmin Paredes, sr., F; Jackie Silva, sr., M; Estefany Castro, sr., D; Jarithsie Mercado, jr., GK; Liz Aquino, so., M

Key newcomers: Julie Silva, fr.; Lila Amis, fr.

Worth noting: The Hornets will try to take another big step this season. Harvard has improved over the past four seasons and wants that to continue this spring. “I want the team to compete better than in the past, especially against our strong conference opponents,” Gonzalez said. “I want the girls to improve throughout the season and give us opportunities to win in the later stages of each game.” … Paredes and Aquino both return after earning All-KRC honors last season. … Gonzalez expects Silva to be a gamechanger as a freshman.

Johnsburg

Coach: Rob Eastland (third season, second stint at Johnsburg)

2024 season: 15-5 overall, 4-3 KRC (third), Class 1A regional champions

Top returners: Nat Oeffling, sr., D; Liz Smith, jr., F; London Baindinger, jr., D; Lauren McQuiston, jr., M; Jacquelyn Douglas, jr., D; Elaina Moss, jr., M; Charlie Eastland, so., M; Kayla Hiller, so. M; Devynn Michel, so., M

Key newcomers: Brooke Butler, fr., F; Gabby Kay, fr., D

Worth noting: The Skyhawks won their second straight regional title last season. They’ll need to replace 11 players from last season’s roster and will only have two seniors this year. “We will be a new looking team with a number of younger players looking to establish themselves,” Rob Eastland said. … Smith and McQuiston both return after earning All-KRC honors last year. … After his freshman class stepped up last year, Rob Eastland is looking forward to seeing what the group can do this year, particularly Charlie Eastland, Hiller and Michel.

Marengo

Coach: Sergio Orozco (third season)

2024 season: 3-16-1 overall, 2-5 KRC (fifth)

Top returners: Maggie Hanson, so., M; Sydnee Slavin, sr., D

Worth noting: Orozco is hoping the program can continue to stack seasons and build on the foundation Marengo has set over the past few seasons. “[We’re looking forward to] continued growth with a very young team,” Orozco said. … Marengo will try to win more than two matches in the KRC, their highest-win total in the conference over the past four seasons. … Hanson will be a key returner for Marengo after earning All-KRC accolades last year.

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Casey DeCaluwe (10th season)

2024 season: 17-3-1 overall, 5-0 KRC, KRC champions, KRC tournament champions, Class 1A sectional champions

Top returners: Blake Frericks, jr., D; Addison Sell, jr., D; Nicole Mendlik, jr., M; Maddie Seyller, so., F; Abbie Leslie, so., M; Mckenzie Ragusca, sr. F; Charlotte Gentry, so., M

Key newcomers: Elle Barrettsmith, so., M; Sydney Frericks, fr., F; Nadia Layer, fr., M; Josie Franckowiak, so., D; Evelyn Czarnik, sr., D; Hannah Denman, sr., D; Riley Quinn, jr. D; Jordan Felch, sr., M; Hannah Liszka, sr., M; Kat Pacheco, fr., GK; Riley Molczan, so., GK

Worth noting: The Rockets won their fourth straight sectional title and last year’s senior class graduated having never lost a KRC match. R-B graduated four of its five All-KRC honorees from last season, and DeCaluwe is looking forward to watching his younger lineup grow. “We are very focused on trusting our process and with tough losses and wins we will be playing our best soccer at the end of May,” DeCaluwe said. … Seyller is back after earning All-KRC honors as a freshman last year. She scored 17 goals and had 12 assists last year. … R-B will challenge itself against bigger schools like Antioch, Grayslake North, Grant, Cary-Grove and Lakes.

Woodstock

Coach: Brian Thomas (second season)

2024 season: 9-11-1 overall, 5-4 KRC (fourth)

Top returners: Keira Bogott, sr., M/F; Kendall Pope, so., F; Lily Novelle, sr., D/M; Brooklyn Kentgen, sr., F; Erin Doherty, jr., GK

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks returned above .500 in KRC action last season in Thomas’ first season. … Woodstock will have a younger squad this season with seven sophomores and two freshmen. “[I’m] looking forward to the younger players to step up this season and contribute,” Thomas said. … Novelle is back after earning All-KRC honors last year. She had one goal and six assists. … Bogott will play collegiate soccer at North Alabama.

Woodstock North

Coach: Silmar Martinez (first season)

2024 season: 9-14 overall, 5-2 KRC (second)

Top returners: Gracie Dueñas, jr., M; Stella Splendoria, sr., D; Serena Banushi, so., M; Abigail Ward, so., D; Eva Hermansson, jr., D; Emma Svitak, sr., M

Key newcomers: Allison Anderson, fr., M; Gabriella Mazzanti, fr., D

Worth noting: Martinez takes over the program and is looking forward to setting the foundation for a disciplined team. “This team has a lot of potential to achieve big things this season and I’m eager to see how we come together, grow as a unit, and showcase our strength on the field,” Martinez said. … The Thunder return 13 players from last season’s team and will try to blend their experience with a talented young group. “​​Their energy and skill will add depth to our squad and help shape the future of Woodstock North soccer,” Martinez said. … Ward, Splendoria and Svitak each earned All-KRC honor.

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Andre Watson (first season)

2024 season: 10-4-1 overall, 4-2 CCC

Top returners: Adriana Wrzos, sr., M; Kailie Rosato,sr., F; Mia Knapp, sr., D; Kalia Parris, so., F; Natalee Henkel, so., M

Key newcomer: Lily Denman, fr., M

Worth noting: The Hurricanes will try to win their first regional title since 2022 in Watson’s first season in charge. Marian reached the regional final the last two seasons. … Watson is excited to continue the program’s recent success with a combination of experienced players and some new players. “[I’m] looking forward to seeing the team gel together and t be competitive in every game,” Watson said. … Wrzos, a Loras College commit, returns after earning All-CCC and all-sectional honors. She scored 31 goals and tallied four assists.