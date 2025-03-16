McHenry man pleads guilty to possessing image of child sex abuse

A McHenry man has pleaded guilty to possessing one image depicting child sex abuse and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Nineteen additional counts of possessing images of child sex abuse were dismissed against Steven A. Kujawa, 52, in exchange for his guilty plea to the Class X felony, according to documents in the McHenry County court.

He is required to serve half his prison term, which will be followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release, according to the judgment order. He will receive credit for 51 days served in the county jail. Judge Mark Gerhardt allowed Kujawa to turn himself in to the county jail at noon April 16 to begin his sentence, according to the order.

Had he been convicted on all 20 charges, he could have been sentenced to decades in prison.

Kujawa initially was arrested on a warrant in April 2023, before the SAFE-T Act. He posted 10% of a $125,000 bond and was released from the county jail. But when he did not appear for court in September 2024, a judge issued another warrant for his arrest, records show.