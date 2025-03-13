March 13, 2025
Attorney David Franks earns ‘Super Lawyer’ distinction for 3rd consecutive year

By Kevin Newberry
Franks, Kelly, Matuszewich & Andrle, P.C. Managing Partner David B. Franks of Lake in the Hills has been selected to the 2023 Illinois Super Lawyers list for Criminal Defense.

Franks, Kelly, Matuszewich & Andrle, P.C. Managing Partner David B. Franks of Lake in the Hills has again been selected to the Illinois Super Lawyers list. (Photo provided by Franks, Kelly, Matuszewich & Andrle, P.C.)

David B. Franks of Franks, Kelly, Matuszewich & Andrle, P.C., in Lake in the Hills has been selected for the Illinois Super Lawyers list for Criminal Defense for the third consecutive year, according to a news release from the firm.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.

