Two house fires break out near Harvard overnight

The Harvard Fire Protection District put out two fires overnight March 10-11, 2025. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

The Harvard Fire Protection District extinguished two separate fires overnight, fire district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said Tuesday.

Fire crews were sent out to the 8200 block of Nolan Street near Harvard at 10:21 p.m. Monday for a reported house fire. Crews found smoke coming form an attached garage of a two-story split-level home when they arrived, Vucha said. A small, active fire was located on the back of the home near the deck, Vucha said.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and checked for any extension into the house, which remains habitable, Vucha said.

The home’s occupants got out safely before first responders arrived. The fire remains under investigation.

About three hours later, at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, the fire district was called out to the 1200 block of 4th Street for a basement fire.

Crews found moderate smoke coming from the residence, and firefighters went inside and found an active fire in the basement. They quickly put out the fire and were able to save the home and nearly all of the owner’s belongings.

One occupant and two dogs safely evacuated before crews arrived, Vucha said. The cause of that fire is under investigation.

“These incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of fire safety. The Harvard Fire Protection District urges residents to test their smoke alarms regularly, have a home escape plan, and practice general fire prevention year-round,” Vucha said in the release.