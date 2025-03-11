Celebrate Irish music with St. Patrick’s concert at McHenry County College

McHenry County College will honor St. Patrick’s Day with a concert and dance performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in the Luecht Auditorium, 8900 US Highway 14 in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by McHenry County College)

McHenry County College will honor St. Patrick’s Day with a concert and dance performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, in the Luecht Auditorium, 8900 U.S. Highway 14 in Crystal Lake.

Musicians Pat Gaughan, Nancy Maio and L.J. Slavin will perform a program of traditional Irish ballads, pub songs and dance tunes. The McNulty Irish Dancers will open the concert with some traditional Irish dances.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information about the MCC Concert Series, contact Michael Hillstrom at 815-479-7814 or mhillstrom@mchenry.edu.