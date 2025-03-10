No serious injuries in Monday crash on Route 31 in McHenry

One adult was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital following a crash Monday afternoon on Route 31, but the person had no obvious injuries, an official said.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District and the McHenry Police Department were called to Route 31 and Prime Parkway for a two-car crash, Battalion Chief David Harwood said. Both vehicles suffered moderate damage, and two juveniles from those cars were evaluated and released on the scene.

McHenry Police continue to investigate the crash.