Boys basketball: 2024-25 All-Fox Valley Conference team announced

Crystal Lake South's AJ Demirov (center) is guarded by McHenry's Caleb Jett (left) and Dylan Hurckes earlier this season at McHenry High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Here is the All-Fox Valley Conference boys basketball team for the 2024-25 season, as selected by coaches.

Burlington Central: Jake Johnson, sr., F; Patrick Shell, sr., F

Cary-Grove: Adam Bauer, jr., C; AJ Berndt, jr., PG

Crystal Lake South: AJ Demirov, sr., PG; Tony Santarelli, sr., F; Carson Trivellini, so., G

Dundee-Crown: Jared Russell, sr. G

Hampshire: Ryan Prowicz, sr., G

Huntley: Christian Wilson, sr., G

Jacobs: Ben Jurzak, sr., PG

McHenry: Adam Anwar, jr., F; Dylan Hurckes, sr., PG; Caleb Jett, sr., G

Prairie Ridge: Eli Loeding, jr., F/G