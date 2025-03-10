March 10, 2025
Boys basketball: 2024-25 All-Fox Valley Conference team announced

By Joe Aguilar
Crystal Lake South's Anthony Demirov is double teamed by McHenry's Caleb Jett (left) and Dylan Hurckes during a Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at McHenry High School.

Crystal Lake South's AJ Demirov (center) is guarded by McHenry's Caleb Jett (left) and Dylan Hurckes earlier this season at McHenry High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Here is the All-Fox Valley Conference boys basketball team for the 2024-25 season, as selected by coaches.

Burlington Central: Jake Johnson, sr., F; Patrick Shell, sr., F

Cary-Grove: Adam Bauer, jr., C; AJ Berndt, jr., PG

Crystal Lake South: AJ Demirov, sr., PG; Tony Santarelli, sr., F; Carson Trivellini, so., G

Dundee-Crown: Jared Russell, sr. G

Hampshire: Ryan Prowicz, sr., G

Huntley: Christian Wilson, sr., G

Jacobs: Ben Jurzak, sr., PG

McHenry: Adam Anwar, jr., F; Dylan Hurckes, sr., PG; Caleb Jett, sr., G

Prairie Ridge: Eli Loeding, jr., F/G

