Boys basketball: 2024-25 All-Fox Valley Conference team announced

Here is the All-Fox Valley Conference boys basketball team for the 2024-25 season, as selected by coaches.
Burlington Central: Jake Johnson, sr., F; Patrick Shell, sr., F
Cary-Grove: Adam Bauer, jr., C; AJ Berndt, jr., PG
Crystal Lake South: AJ Demirov, sr., PG; Tony Santarelli, sr., F; Carson Trivellini, so., G
Dundee-Crown: Jared Russell, sr. G
Hampshire: Ryan Prowicz, sr., G
Huntley: Christian Wilson, sr., G
Jacobs: Ben Jurzak, sr., PG
McHenry: Adam Anwar, jr., F; Dylan Hurckes, sr., PG; Caleb Jett, sr., G
Prairie Ridge: Eli Loeding, jr., F/G