Baseball: 5 storylines to watch in McHenry County in 2025

Crystal Lake Central head coach Cal Aldridge talks to Crystal Lake Central’s James Dreher during their Class 3A state semifinal game against Morris last season at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Mark Busch)

The Northwest Herald baseball preview will appear in print Saturday with info on every local team. Until then, here are five storylines to watch in McHenry County for the 2025 season.

Can Crystal Lake Central repeat in Class 3A?

Crystal Lake Central and first-year coach Cal Aldridge entered the postseason last year with a 15-14 record. The Tigers then went on the most memorable postseason run in program history, winning the Class 3A state championship with a 3-2 win over Lemont at Slammers Stadium in Joliet.

It was the program’s first state title. Central’s playoff run started with an extra-inning win over St. Viator in a regional semifinal at Grayslake Central. None of the Tigers' seven postseason wins was by more than four runs.

The team returns several veterans, including James Dreher, Rhett Ozment, Wade Ozment, Connor Gibour, Nolan Hollander, John Gariepy, Zach McMahon, Jack Dobbeck, Carter Kelley, Ethan Wolf, Alex Edwards and Konnor Altergott.

“We look forward to competing at a high level, while bringing back lots of experience,” Aldridge said. “We are excited for another exciting season.”

Crystal Lake Central's Carter Kelley (left) and teammate Andrew Welder celebrate after Kelley’s diving catch during their Class 3A state semifinal game against Morris last season at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Mark Busch)

Can Huntley ‘7-peat’ in the FVC?

Huntley went 14-4 in winning the Fox Valley Conference championship last season for the sixth year in a row. The Red Raiders finished 29-8-1 overall, losing to McHenry in the Class 4A Hampshire Sectional final.

Huntley boasts two Division-I players in pitcher/corner infielder AJ Putty (Illinois) and shortstop/second baseman TJ Jakubowski (Bradley), the youngest son of Raiders coach Andy Jakubowski. Putty belted 11 homers and batted .419 last season, while Jakubowski hit .345 with eight doubles. The other returners include Ryan Dabe, Drew Borkowski, Travis Dudycha, Josh Rudnik, Brady Klepfer, Eric Suarez, Mason Leske, Dylan Visvadra and Alex Behles.

“The FVC will be loaded again this year with five or six teams that have a legitimate shot of winning the title,” Andy Jakubowski said. “Teams from the FVC will definitely be battle-tested, and there should be some teams that will make long playoff runs.”

Can Marengo ‘3-peat’ in the KRC?

Marengo and coach Nick Naranjo won the Kishwaukee River Conference championship for the second year in a row last season, going 12-2 and 23-9 overall, and figure to be formidable again this spring.

The Indians' returners include Quinn Lechner, David Lopez, Drew Litchfield, Alten Bergbreiter, Ryan Heuser, Robert Heuser, Michael Kirchhoff and Brady Kentgen.

“We will be very senior-heavy,” Naranjo said. “We fortunately have a strong mix of guys that have played a lot of varsity baseball for us over the past 2-3 years, and we feel this group has a chance to do something special.”

Pecoraro to bid farewell

Glen Pecoraro

This season will mark the 25th and final season for Glen Pecoraro as coach at Prairie Ridge.

Pecoraro started the Wolves' program in 1998 and has gone on to win 13 regional championships and two sectional titles. He did not coach the team from 2006 to 2008. Under Pecoraro, Prairie Ridge finished fourth in the Class 4A state tournament in 2014 and second in Class 3A in 2021.

He has two more years of teaching at Prairie Ridge before he retires.

Let there be lights

Johnsburg’s baseball team hasn’t shined on the diamond in several years, but the Skyhawks' new field is guaranteed to shine this spring.

Johnsburg’s $9.2 million athletics complex was completed last year, and the baseball field is now ready to be unveiled.

It features lights, artificial turf and even a heated press box. First-year coach Eric Toussaint takes over a team that went 6-25 last season.

“Excitement with the new field and playing under lights has the program re-energized,” Toussaint said. “A great turnout in the offseason has led to hopes of competing in every game this year.”

Johnsburg is scheduled to play its home and season opener March 17 against Antioch under the lights. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.