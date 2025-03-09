Garage catches fire in Lake in the Hills

A garage and two vehicles were damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon in Lake in the Hills.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to the 3000 block of Brisbane Drive in Lake in the Hills about 3 p.m. Saturday on a report of a vehicle on fire in a driveway, according to a news release from the fire district.

The first fire crew to arrive reported that a vehicle fire in the driveway had extended into the structure. More crews arrived, and the fire was quickly brought under control.

The damage was confined to two vehicles and the attached garage, according to the release. The home remained habitable, and crews turned it back over to the owners.

The cause of fire is under investigation and initial damage estimates weren’t available.