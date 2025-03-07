Letter: Proud of record in Johnsburg District 12

As a current member of Johnsburg’s school board, a former educator and a proud parent of four Johnsburg graduates, I write to encourage you to vote for our ticket.

We are proud of our record of creating programs that have improved student achievement. Since the last election, we have increased academic interventions for our struggling learners, expanded the Academically Talented program to reach more of our students, added more advanced math courses at the junior high, as well as changed policy so that students taking geometry at the junior high will receive high school credit. At the high school, the number of dual credit classes, courses that award students both high school and college credit, has increased dramatically, potentially saving our families thousands of dollars in higher education costs.

We also recognize that not every student’s achievement includes a university education. During the last four years, our nationally recognized Career and Technical Education department has updated its equipment, expanded offerings and increased the number of students in our program and attending Tech Campus. In supporting the total upgrade of the high school’s outdoor facilities, the first major exterior work of this scale since the school’s 1978 opening, our students and athletes now have use of some of the best facilities in the state.

Please vote for Jim Barrett, Cathy Neiss, Tom Oeffling and Mark Majercik so that we can continue providing our students an excellent education!

Cathy B. Neiss

Johnsburg