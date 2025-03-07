Body-cam video of responders trying to save Richmond teen shown at dad’s sentencing for manslaughter

Eric Ullrich, inset, pleaded guilty in McHenry County court on Jan. 3, 2025, to involuntary manslaughter and communicating with a witness in connection to the overdose death of his 14-year-old son, Trent, exactly one year before. (Inset photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

At the start of a Richmond dad’s sentencing Thursday in connection to his son’s fatal overdose, prosecutors played body-cam footage from detectives who responded to his home when his son was found unresponsive.

A hum and compression noises are heard coming from an automated chest compression machine paramedics used as they tried to save 14-year-old Trent Ullrich.

Trent was pronounced dead in the emergency room later that day, Jan. 3, 2024. He died from a mix of fentanyl and xylazine, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office determined. Trent’s mother, Cara Ullrich, who, like her ex-husband, eventually pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in her son’s death, was accused of bringing the drugs into the home, prosecutors and court records say. Both parents had been charged with murder in the case.

On the video taken the day his son died, Eric Ullrich is seen and heard repeating to paramedics and police the chain of events that occurred that morning. Ullrich, 52, who pleaded guilty in January in connection with his son’s death, said he did not know his son to do drugs.

Each time, Ullrich said that about 1 a.m., his son told him he didn’t feel good. Ullrich told him to take a shower, which he did. Trent then came down to the living room in a towel and laid on the couch and feel asleep. Ullrich said he also took his son’s blood pressure, which was normal. He last saw his son awake about 2 a.m., Ullrich said. He also said he slept on a chair near his son and that he woke up at about 11 a.m. to find his son unresponsive and called 911. To one detective, Ullrich added that his son was drooling and his lips were blue.

Anthony DiCianni, a doctor and EMT from Mercyhealth, testified Thursday that when the teen was taken to the hospital, there were signs of rigor mortis in his arm, indicating he had been in cardiac arrest three to four hours. Detectives later told Eric Ullrich they found a baggie filled with grayish powder in Trent’s room. Police found heroin, fentanyl and cocaine throughout the house, authorities and court documents said.

The videos also show a detective’s surprise when she finds Cara Ullrich hiding in an upstairs bathroom located off a bedroom where the door was locked. On the video, Eric Ullrich is heard acting surprised that his ex-wife was in the house, asking how she got in and why she didn’t tell anyone. It was later learned the pair were home all night and knew their son had ingested Cara’s and they scrambled to revive him, prosecutors have said.

Both parents were initially charged with first-degree murder, but each has since pleaded to lesser charges. On Jan 3, exactly one year after Trent died, Eric Ullrich entered into a blind plea of guilty to involuntary manslaughter of a family member, a Class 2 felony. He faces up to 14 years in prison. He faces up to an additional five years in prison for communication with witnesses, a Class 3 felony, according to court documents.

In February, Cara Ullrich, 46, also entered into a blind plea of guilty to involuntary manslaughter of a family member. Eric Ullrich’s sentencing hearing continues Friday. Cara Ullrich is set for a three-day sentencing beginning April 30. Both have been in custody of the county jail since their arrests.

An Antioch man also is charged in connection with the child’s death. Jose Limas, 69, is accused of selling the fatal doses of fentanyl and xylazine to Cara Ullrich, court records show; he is charged with drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony. If convicted, he could spend up to 30 years in prison. Limas has been in custody at the jail since his arrest in July. He is due in court for status March 10.