ID still pending for person killed in crash near Bull Valley Monday

One person was killed in a crash near Bull Valley Monday, March 3, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Authorities have not yet identified a person who was killed in a crash Monday evening near Bull Valley.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday afternoon the office had not yet been able to positively identify the person because of the nature of the fire.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the person killed is believed to be a male. The person was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened and speed is believed to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation indicated a 2019 Chrysler 300 was heading west on Mason Hill Road west of Cherry Valley Road. The car “failed to negotiate a curve” and exited the road to the right, hitting a tree and catching fire.