McHenry woman accused of stealing $22K from minor daughter

A McHenry woman has been accused of stealing more than $22,000 from her minor daughter’s estate.

Heidi Leona Vessels, 36, is charged with theft, unauthorized control or knowingly depriving a person of $10,000 to $100,000, a Class 2 felony, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Vessels made her fist appearance in court Tuesday before McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis, who allowed pretrial release for Vessels and appointed an attorney from the public defender’s office.

Authorities allege that between Sept. 1, 2023, and Aug. 8 of last year, Vessels “withdrew approximately $22,165 from her minor daughter’s court-protected estate account without the required court approval to remove the funds and transferred the funds to her personal bank account,” according to the complaint.

Charges were filed when the “girl’s father noticed there was money missing from the daughter’s court-protected account and notified authorities,” said Emily Baker, a communications specialist with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Vessels is due back in court April 17. Her attorney declined to comment. If convicted, a Class 2 felony carries a sentencing range from probation to three to seven years in prison. She could face up to 14 years if a judge finds there are extenuating circumstances.