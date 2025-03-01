Defending state champion Marian Central advances to semifinals: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys wrestling

Marian Central Catholic 51, Murphysboro 18: At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, the defending state champion Hurricanes dominated their Class 1A quarterfinal match against the Red Devils to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Andrew Alvarado (138 pounds), Vance Williams (150), Connor Cassels (157), Nick Astacio (165), Jimmy Mastny (190), Dan French (215), Camden Spiniolas (106), Austin Hagevold (113), Brayden Teunissen (120) and Nick Marchese (126) each won for Marian.

The Hurricanes face Coal City in the semifinals at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Mahomet-Seymour 45, Crystal Lake Central 32: At Bloomington, the Tigers fell to the Bulldogs in the Class 2A quarterfinals to bring their season to an end. Dominic Vitale (157), Cayden Parks (190), Tommy McNeil (215), Jackson Marlett (113), Dylan Ramsey (126) and Daniel Snow (132) won their matches for Central.

Boys swimming

IHSA State Meet: At the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Cary-Grove co-op senior Kasparas Venslauskas put on a repeat performance of his impressive sectional swims last weekend to advance in both of his individual events at the state meet.

Venslauskas placed ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.20) and was 11th in the 200 IM (1:52.70). The Crystal Lake Central senior will compete in the consolation finals on Saturday.

The Trojans' 200-yard free relay of Venslauskas, Logan Kane, Matthew Herron and Victor Praczkowski finished 14th in 1:25.27 to also claim a spot in the consolation finals. Their 200 medley relay of Ignas Venslauskas, Kasparas Venslauskas, Herron and Praczkowski took 23rd with a time of 1:36.18.

Praczkowski, a senior, tied for 40th in the 50 free (21.73).

McHenry freshman Robbie Rosenbaum just missed qualifying in his two events. Rosenbaum was 17th in the 100 backstroke (51.08) and 18th in the 100 free (46.54).

Jacobs co-op senior Luke Johnson took 27th in the 200 IM (1:57.16 ) and 35th in the 100 backstroke (53.64).



