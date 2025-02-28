Hampshire sends 3 to state semis; CL South, Huntley, Burlington Central also advance wrestlers to Saturday

Hampshire’s Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (top) wrestles Bolingbrook’s Alejandra Flores in the 115-pound championship match earlier this month at the Schaumburg Sectional. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Girls wrestling

IHSA State Tournament: At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Friday, Hampshire’s three state qualifiers advanced to the semifinals, while Crystal Lake South’s Annalee Aarseth (110 pounds) and Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher (130) also will compete in the semifinals when action resumes Saturday.

Of the 11 Northwest-Herald area state qualifiers, seven are still alive for medals. Burlington Central senior Tori Macias (115) and sophomore Ryann Miller (170) also will continue their state tournament runs Saturday after going 2-1.

For Hampshire, sophomore Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (115), senior Anneliese Tavira (170) and freshman Sam Diehl (190) advanced to Saturday’s semis in their state debuts. The three Whip-Purs were the first in team history to make it to state.

Nidelea-Polanin beat Andrew’s Sophia Figueroa by technical fall 21-5 and Canton’s Chloe Hedges also by tech fall 19-3 to make the 115-pound semifinals. Tavira knocked off Plainfield South’s Layla Spann by fall in 1:05 and Granite City’s Demi Barnes by fall in 2:52. Diehl beat Oak Forest’s Isabel Peralta by fall in 1:59 and Morris’s Morgan Congo by fall in 4:46.

Crystal Lake South’s Aarseth, a sophomore making her second state appearance, topped Streator’s Lily Gwaltney by tech fall 22-6 and Litchfield’s Rilynn Younker by decision 5-0 to earn a spot in the 110-pound semifinals.

Crystal Lake South’s Annalee Aarseth faces off against Harvard’s Alexa Herrera at 110 pounds earlier this month at the Hampshire Regional. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley’s Rohrbacher, a junior who took third last year in her second state appearance, beat Cahokia’s Te`Aja Young by fall in 1:13 and Erie’s Michelle Naftzger by decision 3-2 to earn her place in the 130-pound semifinals.

Burlington’s Macias, who has placed three times at state, reaching as high as fourth, defeated Civic Memorial’s Kendall Moss-Smith by fall in 1:26 in her first match and fell to Bolingbrook’s Alejandra Flores by major decision 10-0 in her second. She defeated Metea Valley’s Ashley Basmajian by fall in 1:55 to stay alive.

Miller, who took fifth at state last year, defeated Maine West’s Lillian Garrett by fall in 4:28 in her first match and lost to Highland’s August Rottmann by fall in 3:57 in her second. She came back and beat Huntley’s Natalie Aguirre by fall in 4:30 in her third match to keep her tournament alive.

Aguirre (170), a senior making her state debut, dropped her first match to Plainfield Central’s Alicia Tucker by fall in 5:09 and defeated Andrew’s Adrianna Vela by fall in 4:30 in her second match before ending her tournament run with a loss to Miller.

Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher controls Harvard’s Khloe Vest at 130 pounds earlier this month at the Hampshire Regional. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

McHenry’s Natalie Corona (140), a junior making her third state appearance after taking fifth last year, was 1-2 to end her season. Corona defeated Sycamore’s Ema Durst by fall in 56 seconds before losing to Hillcrest’s Christina Finley by fall in 1:08. She then lost to Urbana’s Rickasia Ivy by fall in 1:26 to end her tournament.

Dundee-Crown senior Mackenzie Lessner (155), making her state debut, finished 1-2 to end her season. Lessner topped Unity’s Anna Vasey by fall in 3:19 in her first match and fell to Andrew’s Nola Oben by tech fall 22-2 in her second. She lost to Freeburg’s Grace Stratton by fall in 1:00 to end her season.

Dundee-Crown senior Diamond Rodriguez (105) finished 0-2 in her first state tournament, falling to Roxana’s Chloe Skiles by fall in 4:29 and Lane’s Sofia Guerrero by fall in 1:50.