Cary-Grove, CL South to meet in regional championship: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Cary-Grove 56, Burlington Central 52: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans (19-13) upset the Rockets (22-10) to reach the Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional championship game. C-G will face Crystal Lake South in the final at 7 p.m. Friday.

AJ Berndt poured in 19 points and hit two 3-pointers for the Trojans. Adam Bauer had 18 points and Brady Elbert added 11 points and three 3s.

Jake Johnson had 16 points and two 3s for Burlington. Patrick Magan had 14 points and LJ Kerr tossed in seven.

Crystal Lake South 66, Prairie Ridge 44: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (28-4) beat the crosstown rival Wolves to reach the Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional championship game. AJ Demirov led the Gators with 25 points, Tony Santarelli had 12 and Ryan Morgan added nine. Nick Stowasser tossed in eight points and had two dunks.

Prairie Ridge ended the season 13-20.

Rockford East 70, Huntley 60: At Rockford, the Red Raiders lost to the E-Rabs in a Class 4A Rockford East semifinal to end their season at 12-19. Logan Darragh had 18 points and eight rebounds, Will Dillon added 16 points and Christian Wilson tallied nine. Sheldon Bonsu chipped in seven points and 12 rebounds.

Winnebago 57, Johnsburg 55: At Rockford, the Skyhawks (17-15) came up just short in a season-ending loss to the the Indians in a Class 2A Rockford Christian Regional semifinal. The game was tied at 41 entering the fourth quarter.

Jayce Schmitt led Johnsburg with 20 points and two 3s. Ashton Stern had 14 points, and JT Schmitt and Jarrel Albea had nine points apiece.

Rochelle 83, Woodstock 60: At Freeport, the Blue Streaks (20-12) lost to the Hubs in a Class 3A Freeport Regional semifinal. Collin Greenlee had 19 points and finished the season with a school-record 101 3-pointers. Max Beard had 17 points and Joey Nitz had 10.

Sycamore 57, Woodstock North 49: At Woodstock, the Thunder (5-24) ended their season with a loss to the Spartans in a Class 3A Woodstock North Regional semifinal.

Barrington 43, Dundee-Crown 31: At Barrington, the Chargers (14-14) fell to the host Broncos in a Class 4A Barrington Regional semifinal.

Rockford Lutheran 62, Richmond-Burton 46: At Woodstock, the Rockets lost to the Crusaders in a Class 2A Marian Central Regional semifinal to finish the season 22-10.

Byron 53, Marian Central 31: At Woodstock, the host Hurricanes (12-22) could not keep up with the Tigers in a season-ending loss in the Class 2A Marian Central Regional semifinals.