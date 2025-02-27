Car ends up in cornfield after crash near Woodstock that shut down Route 14; 3 injured

Three people were hospitalized after a crash near Woodstock Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Three people were taken to local hospitals after a crash near Woodstock Thursday morning.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was sent out to the intersection of Route 14 and Hartland Road near Woodstock just before 6:15 a.m. Thursday, Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

Emergency crews found a two-vehicle crash with heavy damage and one vehicle approximately 50 feet off the road in a cornfield when they arrived, Vucha said.

Most of the people in the vehicles had exited before crews arrived but one driver needed help getting out; nobody needed to be extricated, Vucha said.

Three adults were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries and Route 14 was closed in both directions during the incident. Crews were on scene for about 45 minutes “to ensure a safe work area while patients were evaluated before being transported,” Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.