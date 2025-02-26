Woman extricated from car, airlifted after crash near Woodstock; 2 other seriously injured

A woman was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville after a crash near Woodstock Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A woman was airlifted to a hospital after first-responders freed her from her vehicle following a crash near Woodstock Tuesday afternoon.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called out to the 15200 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road near Woodstock just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

While crews were en route, additional 911 callers reported a vehicle was smoking and the driver trapped inside, which prompted an upgraded response for entrapment, Vucha said.

Firefighters arrived within six minutes and found a three-vehicle crash with heavy damage, Vucha said. One driver was trapped and two other people were seriously injured.

Crews worked for 30 minutes to extricate a woman who was driving one of the vehicles. She was then transferred to a medical helicopter at Northwestern Woodstock Hospital and airlifted in critical condition to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Another driver and a passenger were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with serious injuries and the third driver declined medical attention, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.