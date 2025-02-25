Luke Robinson scores 41 in Richmond-Burton regional opener win: Monday’s Northest Herald Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 89, Cristo-Rey St. Martin 70: At the Class 2A Marian Central Catholic Regional, in Richmond, Luke Robinson scored 41 points as the Rockets rolled in their regional quarterfinal. Gavin Radmer poured in 23 and Ryan Wisniewski added 10 for RB (22-9). The fifth-seeded Rockets will face Rockford Lutheran in the regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Woodstock North 72, Harvard 63: At the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional, Ethan Richardson and Maxwell Dennison scored 16 points each to lead the Thunder to the regional quarterfinal win. Zaiden Vess added 15 and Colin Brodzik added 12 for. North (5-23). The Thunder will face top-seeded Sycamore Wednesday in a regional semifinal. Harvard (5-22) got a game-high 21 points from Julian Acosta, 19 from Adam Cooke and 12 from DeAndre Keller.

Rockford Jefferson 57, Hampshire 43: At the Class 4A Rockford East Regional, the Whip-Purs season came to an end in the regional quarterfinal to the J-hawks.

Marian Central Catholic 75, Marengo 50: At the Class 2A Marian Central Catholic Regional in Woodstock, Finn Pivnicka poured in 31 points to lead the Hurricanes to the regional quarterfinal win. Collin Kowalsky added 19 for Marian (12-20). The Canes will face No. 2 seed Byron in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday night. Hunter Vazzano led Marengo (5-27) with 12 points.

Dakota 80, Alden-Hebron 28: At the Class 1A Durand Regional, at Dakota, the Green Giants season came to an end in the regional quarterfinal to the Indians.